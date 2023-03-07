Lack of sensitivity, communication a theme in more than 3K complaints lodged by Ontario patients last year
Thousands of complaints lodged by Ontario patients last year detail a lack of communication, sensitivity, and respect between patients, their families, and caregivers while navigating the health-care system, a new report by the province's patient ombudsman suggests.
The report, to be released Tuesday morning, reveals that the patient ombudsman's office received a total of 3,306 complaints in the 2021/2022 fiscal year.
Just over sixty per cent of those complaints were made in relation to experiences at public hospitals. Another 10 per cent involved experiences within Ontario’s long-term care homes.
The other complaints were related to home and community care, as well as other health facilities.
According to the report, more than one in 10 patients or caregivers “expressed concerns about premature, unsafe or poorly planned discharges or transitions between care settings.” Visitation restrictions and wait times were also frequently the topic of complaints, it said.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
While less complaints related to COVID-19 were lodged last year, Ombudsman Craig Thompson said the pandemic “has exposed existing vulnerabilities in our health system.”
“The complaints we received last year demonstrated the strain that everyone—both patients and care providers—is under,” Thompson wrote in the report.
“More and more we are seeing complaints that touch on issues of sensitivity, caring, courtesy and respect.”
The report said the pressures on Ontario’s health-care system are not likely to lessen in the near future.
MORE THAN 300 EMERGENCY ROOM COMPLAINTS
There was a 43 per cent increase in the number of patients and caregivers who reported they were treated with a lack of sensitivity and respect at hospitals last year, particularly in emergency rooms, the report says.
The patient ombudsman found that in addition to frustrations with wait times, patients and caregivers also detailed poor communications in their complaints.
In one of the more tragic complaint detailed in the report, an elderly patient died while in a hospital’s emergency department without family present.
The complaint alleges hospital staff discouraged the patient from seeking treatment based on risks related to COVID-19. The family, the complaint said, was not allowed inside the ER despite the fact the patient didn’t speak English and required translation services.
“The assessment in the emergency department revealed that the patient was failing rapidly and would likely not survive. The family was informed they could visit once the patient was admitted to a room,” the report said.
“After two days, the patient died in the emergency department and the family never had the opportunity to say goodbye.”
The complaint said the family was not informed of the patient’s death until several hours after the fact.
In an interview with CTV News Toronto, Thompson said this complaint “speaks to the challenges in the ER departments.”
“It's the nature of a system that has been asked a lot of it without the capacity, without the resources, without the people to be able to do it the way that they want to do the job. And families are finding themselves on the outside sometimes.”
This incident, Thompson added, was an “unintended consequence” of restrictions put in place during the pandemic to keep patients and staff safe.
In another complaint, an elderly patient who arrived via ambulance with blood in their urine waiting nine hours only to be discharged with antibiotics. When the issue persisted days later, the patient refused to go back due to their previous experience.
The report also highlighted an incident involving a patient with COVID-19 who was left overnight in the ER and denied medication to treat their fever. The second patient left and went to a second hospital, where they spent more than a week in intensive care, the report said.
Paramedics transfer patients to the emergency room triage but have no choice but to leave them in the hallway due to an at capacity emergency room at the Humber River Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Thompson added that many of the complaints reflect the importance of communication. This can include providing details about wait times, having information available about alternatives to ER care, and ensuring family members or caregivers can remain in the ER with vulnerable patients or that they know who to contact if they are not permitted to stay.
“Just telling people how long they will have to wait goes a long way,” he said.
HOSPITAL SECURITY INTERVENTIONS
Of the complaints regarding negative interactions between health-care providers, patients and their caregivers, about five per cent involved hospital security.
Many of the complaints involved being restrained in an unsafe manner. Twenty-two of the 98 complaints alleged assaults or physical harm.
One patient who sought care at a mental health hospital reported being held on the ground and restrained by hospital staff and security. “The patient described having their arm bent behind them and being held down with a knee on their back,” the report says, adding that the patient reportedly told security they were having difficulty breathing.
In a separate incident detailed by the report, an Indigenous patient who was discharged and escorted out of the hospital by security in the middle of the night during a winter storm was not permitted to re-enter to retrieve their gloves and hat.
“Hospital security would not allow the patient to retrieve their hat and gloves and the patient suffered frost bite to their fingers,” the report said.
“As a result of this negative experience, the patient was reluctant to return to the hospital for assessment by a plastic surgeon. Ultimately, several of the patient’s fingers were amputated.”
In reviewing complaints, patient relation representatives will often defer to hospital security and fail to take an active role, the report found. It also identified a need for standardized investigative processes for incidents involving security and patients. All incidents should be fully documented and comprehensive policies on restraint incident investigations should be implemented, the report recommends.
DISCHARGE OF PATIENTS REQUIRING LONG-TERM CARE
Complaints about patient discharges from hospitals and other care settings, including long-term care, have been consistently in the top three complaints to the Patient Ombudsman since its office opened in 2016, the report said.
About 11 per cent of hospital-related complaints were about discharges and care transitions, with many patients reporting poor communication, inconsistent information, and pressure to rush decision-making.
In one complaint, a patient in their late 90s who was admitted to the hospital with an infection was discharged and given a letter stating that if they didn’t leave, they would be charged a daily fee.
When the patient’s family, who had previously been in contact with patient relations regarding in-home support, questioned the decision, they were told to arrange a hotel room.
Another complaint was lodged after the family of a patient was allegedly told their loved one would be moved to another hospital just days after an application for long-term care was submitted. The transition occurred quickly after notification, meaning the family could not be present, the report read.
“After the transfer, the patient became confused and began to exhibit challenging behaviour, including refusing to take medication to prevent another stroke,” the report said.
The family was also informed that if they did not accept the first available long-term care bed, they’d have to pay the full hospital daily fee. At the time, this assertion was “not supported by law,” the report found.
This scenario took place before newly implemented legislation made it so that hospital patients waiting for space in long-term care homes can be moved to other locations not of their choosing up to 150 km away. If the patient or decision-maker refuses, they can be billed $400 per day.
Prior to these regulations, the maximum rate for alternative level of care (ALC) patients choosing to stay in hospital rather than move to one of their five homes of choice was $62.18 per day
The challenging discharge transitions detailed in the report, among others, highlight the need for early discharge planning that engages patients, family members and substitute decision-makers, the patient ombudsman said.
Clear and consistent information should be relayed, in writing, he suggests. The office also recommends flexibility, ensuring individual needs and circumstances are taken into consideration.
34 SEXUAL ASSAULT AND INSENSITIVE CARE COMPLAINTS
Fifteen complaints were made to the patient ombudsman regarding sexual assaults last year – thirteen in hospitals and two in other care settings.
The patient ombudsman also highlighted a cluster of sexual assault complaints in its previous annual report and said his office “continue to have concerns about how these complaints are addressed by health sector organizations.”
In one complaint lodged last year, an Indigenous person reported they were sexually assaulted by hospital staff during admission to a mental health facility. Staff, the complaint alleges, refused to carry out a sexual assault investigation and video footage had not been retained.
The patient ombudsman said the complaint was ultimately withdrawn so the patient could pursue other recourse.
Nineteen other complaints outlined “insensitive care” for patients who experienced a sexual assault.
The patient ombudsman reiterated that all reports of sexual assault should be taken seriously and that health facilities should have clear, trauma-informed guidelines that ensures patients are treated with dignity and respect.
“While it may not be possible for all hospitals to have trained assault nurse examiners available, all hospitals should have protocols to ensure safe, supportive care for victims of sexual assault.” This includes, the report specified, a safe place to wait for care and supported transportation to care settings.
EXPANDING JURISDICTION TO PRIVATE CLINICS
There were 879 complaints in 2021-2022 that involved concerns about organizations outside of the patient ombudsman’s jurisdiction, including incidents involving private clinics, family practices and municipal public health.
However this will change going forward.
New proposed legislation introduced earlier this month will allow independent health facilities to conduct OHIP-related surgeries and diagnostic procedures. The Ministry of Health said at the time that each clinic will have a process in place to deal with complaints and that any unresolved issues can be brought to the patient ombudsman.
Thompson said it makes sense that complaints will be streamlined to a single place, but there are still questions about how his office is going to tackle the expansion.
“How we will operationalize that is something that we're still working through with our stakeholders because obviously, it would mean an increase in complaints to our office, from several 100 organizations that previously were not under our jurisdiction,” he told CTV News Toronto.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Amid high inflation, MPs should push grocer CEOs to disclose margins on food: experts
As members of Parliament gear up to grill the CEOs of Canada's largest grocery store chains, experts say elected officials should push for more transparency on why grocers are making so much money.
Canada donating 7 electrical transformers to help Ukraine's energy grid
The federal government is donating seven electrical transformers to repair Ukraine’s battered electrical grid, CTV News has learned.
Staff under investigation after Black student, 6, allegedly locked in small room in Toronto elementary school
Three staff at an elementary school in Ontario are under investigation after a six-year-old Black student was allegedly separated from his peers and locked in a closet-sized room.
Trudeau tapping special rapporteur and two national security bodies to investigate foreign interference
Facing pressure over rising concerns around foreign interference in Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be naming a new special rapporteur to investigate. Trudeau made the announcement on Monday as part of a suite of new measures aimed at addressing Canadians' concerns over alleged election meddling by China during the last two federal campaigns.
Preparing for recession, Canada's biggest banks put aside $2.5 billion for loan defaults
Canada's six largest banks have put aside over $2.4 billion combined to cover potential losses, anticipating more Canadians will be unable to pay off loans and credit card debt as the country heads into an expected recession.
New research reveals face blindness may be more common than scientists believed
A new research found that face-blindness probably affects as many as three per cent of the world's population – significantly more people than initially believed.
'Keto-like' diet may be associated with a higher risk of heart disease, according to new research
A low-carb, high-fat 'keto-like' diet may be linked to higher levels of 'bad' cholesterol and double the risk of cardiovascular events such as blocked arteries, heart attacks and strokes, according to new research.
Court certifies class-action suit alleging rampant illegal strip searches in prisons
Ontario's Superior Court of Justice has certified a class-action lawsuit alleging that Canadian authorities illegally strip searched federal inmates hundreds of thousands of times over three decades.
'It's beyond tragic': Family mourns B.C.'s Kiara Agnew, 23, after suspected murder in Mexico
The family of a B.C. woman who was found dead in Mexico on Friday is desperate to get her body home.
Montreal
-
Transport minister Guilbeault leaves Europe and returns to Quebec amid SAAQ crisis
Deputy Premier and Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbeault is cutting short a trip to Europe that began March 1 to return to Quebec to help resolve the customer service crisis that has rocked the province's auto insurance board (Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec - SAAQ). The news of her return was confirmed Tuesday to The Canadian Press by Louis-Julien Dufresne, press secretary for Geneviève Guilbeault.
-
Man, 32, hospitalized with stab wounds after kidnapping in Dollard-des-Ormeaux: police
A 32-year-old man was sent to hospital with stab wounds after Montreal police say he escaped from a vehicle during a kidnapping Monday evening in the city's west end.
-
Lac Megantic residents want to know environmental impact of rail bypass project
Organizations and citizens are asking the federal environment minister to launch an environmental impact study of the Lac-Megantic rail bypass project. They are particularly concerned about the impact on drinking water resources and wetlands.
London
-
Rookie bus drivers responsible for most preventable LTC collisions
About 27 per cent of London Transit drivers have less than two years of experience behind the wheel of a bus. It’s the result of an 18-month hiring blitz to address staffing shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
An update on CTV's Stephanie Villella
As of Monday, Stephanie remains in hospital with her family by her side.
-
Firefighter injured while tackling blaze in central London, Ont.
A firefighter was sent to hospital after responding to a fire at an abandoned home located on Grey Street Monday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to 253 Grey. St. for reports of a structure fire that had 'heavy smoke showing on all sides.'
Kitchener
-
'Gave us a sucker punch': Wilmot Council receives strong opposition to Hallman Gravel Pit at meeting
Despite not having any delegation time, residents showed up to a Wilmot Township council meeting Monday night to voice their opposition for a planned gravel pit.
-
An update on CTV's Stephanie Villella
As of Monday, Stephanie remains in hospital with her family by her side.
-
Increase in classroom violence reported at WRDSB schools
A report on student aggression in Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) schools shows an increase in classroom violence.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge man in violent attack at apartment building, second suspect still at large
A 49-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault and forcible confinement after a violent attack at an apartment building on Bruce Avenue in the Flour Mill area of Greater Sudbury, police say.
-
Ottawa woman, man charged in 2021 death of infant boy
An Ottawa woman and a man have been charged in the death of a seven-week-old infant a year and a half ago.
-
'Improper communication' delays start of Sudbury murder trial Monday
The start of a second-degree murder trial in Sudbury on Monday was delayed until the afternoon because of an attempt at 'improper communication with the jury.
Ottawa
-
One person dead in overnight fire
One person is dead after a fire at a home east of downtown Ottawa Monday night.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Cleaning up latest snowstorm to take days, city says
City crews are working to remove snowbanks left behind by this weekend's snowstorm and residents of Ottawa say help can't come soon enough.
-
Court documents detail timeline leading up to Ottawa explosion
New details about a devastating explosion in Ottawa’s east end suggest the blast is linked to the theft of water heaters.
Windsor
-
Seasonal weather in Windsor-Essex
A mostly clear sky is expected over Windsor-Essex for the next few days before precipitation returns Friday. Temperatures will be around the seasonal mark and staying slightly warmer in the overnight period.
-
'It's the right time': Essex County libraries almost back to pre-pandemic service
Kayla Neal has been patiently waiting to bring her one-year-old son, Maverick, to the Ruthven branch of the Essex County Library.
-
Opioid alert issued in Windsor-Essex after 11 overdoses reported
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) issued an alert Monday after its system flagged 11 opioid overdose emergency department visits last week.
Barrie
-
Who is James White? Simcoe County's connection to Morrisseau art fraud investigation
Simcoe County man, James White, has been charged alongside seven others in relation to the forgery and sale of fake artwork attributed to the renowned Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau.
-
Barrie's south end traffic congestion to be relieved with Bryne Drive South extension
Plans to relieve congestion in Barrie's south end are driving forward, with work on the first phase of the Bryne Drive South extension.
-
OPP confirms identity of two individuals found dead in Caledon home
Caledon OPP has identified two individuals found deceased in a Caledon home on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Prince Edward Island premier calls provincial election for April 3
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King announced Monday night that the province will go to the polls on April 3, just under four years after his Progressive Conservatives were elected.
-
Protesters call for investigation after Palestinian students told to take off traditional scarves at Halifax school
About 50 people rallied outside the Nova Scotia education minister’s office Monday after students of Palestinian descent were allegedly told to take off cultural garments during a multicultural day at a school in Halifax last week.
-
'It's beyond tragic': Family mourns B.C.'s Kiara Agnew, 23, after suspected murder in Mexico
The family of a B.C. woman who was found dead in Mexico on Friday is desperate to get her body home.
Calgary
-
Why Smith says there was no money to revitalize downtown Calgary in Budget 2023
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek did not provide a 'priority list' with her asks for Budget 2023.
-
'Shock and disbelief': Notley and Smith spar over worried, leaked email about EMS changes
A unit manager at a hospital in Calgary wrote that they are "shocked and speechless" about a plan to have paramedics drop off patients and return to the streets in 45 minutes, something Alberta's premier downplayed as a "target" and the way it used to be.
-
Amid high inflation, MPs should push grocer CEOs to disclose margins on food: experts
As members of Parliament gear up to grill the CEOs of Canada's largest grocery store chains, experts say elected officials should push for more transparency on why grocers are making so much money.
Winnipeg
-
15-year-old dead, another in hospital after shooting in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say a 15-year-old male was killed in a shooting on Amherst Street in St. James early Monday morning.
-
Three hospitalized, home significantly damaged following 'chaotic' party at rental home: Manitoba RCMP
Headingley RCMP is investigating after a "chaotic" party broke out near the end of February at a rental home that resulted in three people going to hospital and the house receiving thousands of dollars in damage.
-
Amid high inflation, MPs should push grocer CEOs to disclose margins on food: experts
As members of Parliament gear up to grill the CEOs of Canada's largest grocery store chains, experts say elected officials should push for more transparency on why grocers are making so much money.
Vancouver
-
'It’s challenging': Issues persist as B.C. modernizes hospital technology
British Columbia’s two biggest health authorities are pushing ahead with the massive task of modernizing the information technology systems in their hospitals, with issues already plaguing the effort.
-
'Absolutely disgraceful': Vancouver MP reacts to killer’s claim his victim is still alive
The man convicted of killing Amanda Zhao in 2002 is living in New Zealand, and told media there that his victim is still alive. A B.C. member of Parliament and Zhao's family are disgusted and outraged by the claims.
-
Virtual option included for first time in Metro Vancouver homeless count
For the first time ever, a virtual option will be available for people participating in a survey for the Metro Vancouver homeless count.
Edmonton
-
Sohi to seek 'proper support' to deal with addictions, homelessness during meeting with premier
Edmonton's mayor is feeling optimistic ahead of his first sit-down meeting with Premier Danielle Smith, saying he has the arguments and data to support a funding request to deal with societal issues like houselessness and addictions.
-
'Shock and disbelief': Notley and Smith spar over worried, leaked email about EMS changes
A unit manager at a hospital in Calgary wrote that they are "shocked and speechless" about a plan to have paramedics drop off patients and return to the streets in 45 minutes, something Alberta's premier downplayed as a "target" and the way it used to be.
-
Canada donating 7 electrical transformers to help Ukraine's energy grid
The federal government is donating seven electrical transformers to repair Ukraine’s battered electrical grid, CTV News has learned.