Labour minister's Kawartha Lakes constituency office vandalized overnight
A message is seen scrawled on the site of Labour Minister Laurie Scott's constituency office in Kawartha Lakes, on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in an image provided by the Premier's Office.
Published Wednesday, October 24, 2018 10:35AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 24, 2018 10:41AM EDT
Labour Minister Laurie Scott’s riding office in Kawartha Lakes was broken into and vandalized overnight, hours after Premier Doug Ford’s government introduced legislation to freeze the minimum wage.
The PC Caucus says vandals broke into the constituency office, smashing windows, destroying furniture and emptying a fire extinguisher.
An exterior wall was spray painted with the words "attack workers we fight back $15."
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the break-in, which the Premier's Office says was first noticed by a local staffer who was opening the office.
Ford tweeted a thank-you to OPP and local police, calling it a "serious incident"
"These actions have no place in our democracy," he said.