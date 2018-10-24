Labour Minister Laurie Scott’s riding office in Kawartha Lakes was broken into and vandalized overnight, hours after Premier Doug Ford’s government introduced legislation to freeze the minimum wage.

The PC Caucus says vandals broke into the constituency office, smashing windows, destroying furniture and emptying a fire extinguisher.

An exterior wall was spray painted with the words "attack workers we fight back $15."

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the break-in, which the Premier's Office says was first noticed by a local staffer who was opening the office.

Ford tweeted a thank-you to OPP and local police, calling it a "serious incident"

"These actions have no place in our democracy," he said.