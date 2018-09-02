

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The people involved in a labour dispute that led to picket lines outside the Canadian National Exhibition say it will not be resolved by the time the popular Toronto fair stops running.

On Saturday talks continued between the union representing workers locked out of Toronto's Exhibition Place and the venue's board of governors.

Both sides of the negotiations say they were unsuccessful after a 12-hour meeting that focused on the locked-out employee's contract, and that talks will continue on Tuesday -- the day after the fair stops running.

The president of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 58 says the board has not made any concessions in order to reach an agreement.

The chair of the board says any portrayal by the union that the board is bargaining in bad faith is untrue.

About 400 stagehands and technical employees were locked out on July 20, and the union says the workers have been without a contract since December 2017.