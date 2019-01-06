

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - In the span of a minute. Kyle Lowry drilled a three-pointer. He took a charge from six-foot-eight bulldozer Thaddeus Young. And he drew a foul for a three-point play.

And that was in the game's first four minutes.

Playing for the first time since missing 10 of the previous 11 games, Lowry made his presence felt early in the Toronto Raptors' 121-105 victory over Indiana on Sunday.

The four-time all-star, who'd been out with first a thigh contusion then lower back pain, had 12 points and eight assists in 32 minutes. Kawhi Leonard sat out the second night of back-to-back games for body maintenance, but eight Raptors scored in double figures. Norm Powell had a season-high 23 points, Serge Ibaka finished with 18, Danny Green had 15, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet had 12, Greg Monroe had 11 and Delon Wright had 10.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 21 to top the Pacers (26-13), who saw their six-game win streak snapped.

Coming off a big 123-116 victory the previous night in Milwaukee, and kicking off a three-game homestand, the Raptors (30-12) got off to a strong start and maintained it throughout the game, taking a double-digit lead in the second quarter, and stretching it to 96-84 to start the fourth.