TORONTO -- Kyle Lowry has been named the NBA’s eastern conference player of the week a day after he led the Toronto Raptors to a come-from-behind victory over Dallas Sunday.

The veteran Raptors’ point guard averaged 24.5 points, 10 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 39.6 minutes between Dec. 16 and Dec. 22, pushing Toronto to a 4-0 record last week.

On Wednesday, Lowry earned his franchise-best 13th career triple-double with 20 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds in the Raptors win over Detroit.

And on Sunday, Lowry led the Raptors to the biggest comeback in franchise history, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter to overcome a 30-point deficit and beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-107.

Lowry is no stranger to Monday’s honour. He’s been named eastern conference player of the week six times before, five of which with the Raptors, the former with the Houston Rockets.

The Raptors will need to rely on the Philadelphia baller again Monday night as they take on the Indiana Pacers. Starters Marc Gasol and Pascal Siakam are both injured and have been ruled out indefinitely. Norman Powell is also out due to injury.