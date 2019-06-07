

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Kittens believed to be hiding in the engine compartment of a vehicle that drove onto the Queen Elizabeth Way near Niagara Falls on Friday morning fell out and were later found dead, police said.

The vehicle got onto the highway at around 8 a.m., during morning rush hour.

Investigators with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) previously said the woman driving the vehicle reportedly threw the kittens out the window, but later clarified the matter on Twitter.

“The driver and vehicle have been located,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt wrote. “It appears that the poor kittens were hiding in the engine compartment and fell out once the vehicle got onto the highway.”

Police said the vehicle was located by Niagara Regional Police officers at around 10 a.m. in the city.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.