Kitchener man dies after shooting in Toronto

Toronto police say a 38-year-old man has died following a shooting on Saturday.

On Saturday, just before 5 p.m., officers were called to the area of Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive, west of Keele Street.

When police arrived, they said they found a man with gunshot wounds inside an apartment building.

Paramedics and responding officers provided life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital.

Police identified him as Tola Paul, 38, of Kitchener, Ont. He is the city’s 15th murder victim of the year.

No other details about any suspects or the circumstances surrounding this fatal shooting were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.