

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. -- Police say a 25-year-old woman from Kingston, Ont., is facing charges after she allegedly sent over 60 threatening messages three people.

Kingston police say they began investigating on Aug. 9 after the messages were sent over social media to the victims and their families.

They say the threats were violent in nature and made mention of stabbing, slicing throats, kicking to death and kidnapping children.

Police say the three victims did not know each other and that they were contacted through social media by the accused, who they also did not know.

Police say the investigating officer used the same social media platform to contact the accused under a fictitious account to arrange a meeting.

They say the accused attended the meeting location and was charged with three counts of uttering death threats.