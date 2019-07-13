

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 23-year-old Kingston man has been charged in relation to the robbery of a woman standing in an elevator of a condo tower in Deer Park last month, an encounter caught on surveillance camera.

The incident occurred in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Avenue Road on June 1 at around 11:20 p.m.

A 35-year-old woman was followed into a condo building in the area by an unknown man, police said.

According to police, the suspect indicated that he had a weapon before attacking her and stealing her purse.

In the surveillance video released by police, a struggle ensues, with the woman falling to the floor of the elevator as she fights with the man.

After stealing the purse, the suspect fled.

Footage of the incident was released to the public on July 4.

On Thursday, officers arrested a suspect identified as John McKenna.

He was charged with robbery, theft under $5,000, uttering threats of bodily harm, using a credit card obtained by crime and criminal harassment.

He is expected to appear in court at College Park on July 24.