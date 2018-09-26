

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police have released the identity of the 15-year-old boy gunned down at a Regent Park apartment building on Tuesday afternoon.

Mackai Bishop Jackson was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside an eighth-floor unit in a Toronto Community Housing building near Sackville and St. Bartholomew streets at around 4:22 p.m.

In the hours following his death, a grief-stricken woman was seen being held by a loved one outside the building while police taped the area off. She was later led away by police officers.

Friends and family gathered again at Toronto Police Service 51 Division Tuesday evening. Though no one agreed to speak with media, police say there has been a lot of cooperation from residents and witnesses.

So far, no arrests have been made nor has a description of a possible suspect or suspects been provided.

“We are looking for witnesses. We have had cooperation from witnesses and we’ve conducted several interviews,” Det. Aaron Akeson told CP24. “We are always looking for more witnesses, more video, anything the community can offer. Anybody from the area, we would appreciate any assistance.”

Meanwhile, a small makeshift memorial has grown near the building. A single rose lies near a trio of candles and several photographs of Jackson – posing with friends and by a car – have been taped to a wall.

Those who stopped by the scene on Wednesday morning painted a picture of a teen who was well known and well loved in the Regent Park community.

“He always had a smile on his face. He was really good. He was the kindest little kid, he would always say ‘hi’ to you, always go up to you and give you a hug,” one girl said.

Jackson, also known as MJ, celebrated his 15th birthday just one day before he was killed.

Friends say he was a quiet, “normal” kid who loved sports.

“He was like my third little brother,” Cody said. “I loved that kid so much… It’s crazy how this happened to him.”

Jackson’s death marks the city’s 81st homicide of the year.

A spike in gun violence over the summer months has drawn widespread concern, from citizens and governments alike.

As part of a city-led initiative to quell the crime, the Toronto Police Service deployed nearly 200 additional front-line officers during peak hours for an eight-week stint.

Police made more than 247 gun-related arrests and seized 136 firearms during that time.

The city, meanwhile, has injected more funding into community-focused initiatives for youth and at-risk neighbourhoods while asking the provincial and federal governments for more help. The Ford government later pledged $25 million in new funding over four years to curb crime.

Toronto Mayor John Tory drilled down on the role youth programs can play in combating gun and gang violence while at a campaign event on Wednesday.

“Investing in kids and families in neighbourhoods where just a little bit of support like the programs we’re talking about today will make the difference between going down the right path and having a great job and opportunity, and going down the wrong path where you’re attracted to guns and gangs,” he said.

“I assure you I’m putting every bit of effort into this and I’m working in partnership with other governments and I will continue to do that.”

Tory vowed to hire 200 more police officers if reelected in October. He also reiterated his desire to see a handgun ban in the city.

He said he continues to reach out to people like Chief Mark Saunders and federal Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Bill Blair for their support and direction.

“I’m leaving no stone unturned,” Tory said. “I’m trying to ask them for their ideas and ask them what more we can do to support them in fighting this gun crime in particular.”

“The kind of people who would do this, I can’t even contemplate. I know the damage it is doing to the fabric of our communities and to the lives of the people who live there and their families, it just breaks my heart.”