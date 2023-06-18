Kelly directs Argos to 32-14 win over Tiger-Cats
Quarterback Chad Kelly rushed for three touchdowns to lead the defending champion Toronto Argonauts to a convincing season-opening 32-14 win against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday.
The Argos (1-0) opened their 150th anniversary CFL season with a banner-raising ceremony to toast their 18th Grey Cup championship before their dominant outing against the rival Ticats (0-2) before 15,967 at BMO Field.
They also trotted out past stars like Damon Allen and Rickey Foggie to help celebrate the occasion.
Kelly, the 29-year-old nephew of Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, was the Argos' backup last year. But he won the starting job this year with McLeod Bethel-Thompson now playing for the USFL's New Orleans Breakers.
Besides his three rushing touchdowns, Kelly completed 14 of 23 passes for 208 yards.
Hamilton quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, 33, tossed two interceptions into the Argos' end zone. The two-time Grey Cup champion with the Calgary Stampeders now has four interceptions and only one touchdown pass in his first two starts for the Ticats.
He was replaced midway through the final quarter by backup Matt Schiltz. Mitchell completed 16 of 24 passes for 158 yards.
The teams traded fourth-quarter touchdowns. Toronto veteran Andrew Harris scored on a 10-yard run with 6:08 remaining in the fourth quarter for the lone score of the second half. With less than two minutes to go, Schiltz hit Tyler Ternowski for an eight-yard strike.
Toronto’s Boris Bede added a 27-yard field goal with 56 seconds remaining.
After an early 61-yard single from Argos punter John Haggerty, Toronto received a break with a Qwan'Tez Stiggers end-zone interception.
Mitchell scrambled at the Argos' 10-yard line and tried to throw the ball away into the back of the end zone, but Stiggers was there.
Toronto marched down to make it 8-0 with a seven-yard scamper from Kelly. The touchdown drive was aided by an unnecessary roughness penalty from Ticats lineman Mason Bennett and a Kelly to DaVaris Daniels 17-yard connection over the middle with 1:52 remaining in the first quarter.
A 10-yard rush from James Butler 4:31 into the second quarter pulled Hamilton to within 8-6. The Ticats, however, failed on their two-point conversion attempt.
Kelly finished an 11-play, 93-yard drive with a one-year plunge for a 15-6 advantage. Again, the Argos were helped by a Hamilton major foul. Mohamed Diallo was nabbed roughing the passer at Hamilton's 23-yard line.
Another Argo interception in their end zone, this time from DeShaun Amos, led to a third major in the first half.
Kelly led Toronto down the field for his third rushing touchdown and a 22-6 lead, a drive set up by a 59-yard pass from Kelly to Damonte Coxie with 23 seconds remaining.
PETERS OUT
Cornerback Jamal Peters sat out the Argos opener. After signing with the Atlanta Falcons, the NFL team released Peters on June 5, causing him to miss Toronto's entire training camp.
Peters, 26, led the league with six interceptions in 2022, five coming against Hamilton.
UP NEXT
On Friday, the Ticats host the Montreal Alouettes (1-0) in their home opener at Tim Hortons Field. The Argos visit the Edmonton Elks (0-2) on Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
At least 6 killed, dozens injured in weekend shootings across U.S.
At least six people including a Pennsylvania state trooper were killed and dozens injured in a string of weekend violence and mass shootings across the U.S.
Spotify executive calls Harry and Meghan 'grifters' after 'Archetypes' podcast deal ends
An executive at Spotify called Prince Harry and Megan 'grifters' the day after the news dropped that the pair’s podcast 'Archetypes' would no longer be on the streaming platform.
'Begin to heal': Manitoba community prays for loved ones who died in bus crash
Residents of Dauphin, Man., are expected to seek solace at church services today as they mourn 15 community members who died in a highway crash that also left 10 gravely injured.
Here's how wildfires are starting: experts answer your questions
As fires continue to burn in Canada, CTVNews.ca helps answer questions from how a wildfire starts to how a person can be held responsible for igniting one.
Suspect in multiple murders escapes a jail in Greater Sudbury
A 33-year-old from the Wahnapitae community in Greater Sudbury has escaped from custody at the Sudbury District Jail.
Attorney General Garland keeps poker face as firestorm erupts after Trump charges
On his first day as attorney general, Merrick Garland pledged a return to what he called the "norms" of the Justice Department and said he would work to eliminate the perception of political interference. But in the two years since he took office, the former federal judge has found himself in the middle of a political firestorm of historic proportions.
Smoky conditions return to Toronto as Environment Canada warns of air pollution due to wildfires
Individuals living in Toronto and other regions of southern Ontario are being warned of smoky conditions due to wildfires in the area.
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
Max Verstappen wins back-to-back Canadian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen tied the late Ayrton Senna for career victories and Red Bull won its 100th Formula One race as the Dutchman extended his season-long dominance on Sunday at the Canadian Grand Prix.
Montreal
-
Bus driver scolds South Shore student for speaking English in exchange caught on camera
A South Shore family is fuming after a bus driver told a 12-year-old student to speak French and said she was disrespectful by speaking English. It happened Friday when the driver was taking several children, who are neurodiverse, to school.
-
Arrests after teenage boy reportedly forced into trunk, found unharmed in garage: SPVM
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating what appears to be the abduction of teenage boy in the Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough early Sunday morning. While police initially described the victim as a man, an SPVM spokesperson later confirmed he was a teenage boy.
-
Montreal West approves $39M sports complex in close-call referendum
Montreal West residents voted in favour of building a $39 million sports complex in a referendum on Sunday. About 57 per cent of voters approved the project, and 43 per cent rejected it.
London
-
'I owed him drug money': Man allegedly breaks into London, Ont. apartment, shoots off fireworks
A wild scene played out in an eleventh floor apartment in northeast London where a man said he had fireworks shot at him. The London Police Service said they were called to 'a disturbance' at 114 Arbour Glen Cres. just before noon on Sunday.
-
Late night collision sends multiple people to hospital
A late night collision in east London, Ont. involving multiple vehicles sent several people to hospital Saturday night, with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.
-
'One day at a time’: London, Ont. high school teacher battling brain tumor
Mallory Chamberlain has a massive support team helping her through her brain tumor diagnosis. The 27-year-old Port Stanley, Ont. resident, who teaches at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School in London, is six months into her fight against brain cancer.
Kitchener
-
Man airlifted to hospital after off-road vehicle crash in North Dumfries
A man has been airlifted to hospital after a serious off road vehicle crash in North Dumfries on Sunday afternoon.
-
Fire engulfs Corvette on Cambridge street
Fire crews responded to a busy Cambridge street after a Corvette burst into flames at an intersection in Galt.
-
Careless smoking believed to be cause of Cambridge fire
Careless smoking is believed to be the cause of a fire in Cambridge on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect in multiple murders escapes a jail in Greater Sudbury
A 33-year-old from the Wahnapitae community in Greater Sudbury has escaped from custody at the Sudbury District Jail.
-
Canada, Ontario Governments reach $10 billion settlement with the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations
The governments of Canada and Ontario have reached a proposed $10 billion settlement with the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund, representing the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations.
-
OPP investigate fatal two-vehicle crash
One person has died as a result of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 early Saturday morning.
Ottawa
-
Child rescued from water at Mooney's Bay beach
Emergency crews responded to a call at 12:30 p.m. Sunday for an unconscious child at Mooney's Bay off Riverside Drive.
-
Police investigating the death of an infant in Hawkesbury, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to a home in Hawkesbury at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday for an infant in medical distress, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
-
City of Ottawa re-establishes working group to address rat infestations
The city of Ottawa is bringing back its rat-mitigation working group to coordinate the city's response to rats, as residents raise concerns about rodents roaming around properties.
Windsor
-
Two deceased in separate crashes: Chatham-Kent police
Police continue to investigate after two separate collisions in Chatham-Kent only hours apart that claimed the lives of two people on Saturday.
-
Nepal, Bhutan get their own Carrousel of Nations village for first time in event's 45-year history
For the first time in its 45-year history, Windsor's annual multicultural festival — the Carrousel of Nations — is showcasing the food, culture and rich history of Nepal and Bhutan.
-
Fantastic Fathers brings the parental spirit back to Windsor
The Fantastic Fathers Community Group is giving families a special way to celebrate Father’s Day weekend with their return to St. Clair College.
Barrie
-
World War II veteran celebrates extra special Father's Day weekend with 102nd birthday
A World War II veteran celebrated his 102nd birthday on Father's Day.
-
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Muskoka Lakes Township
OPP in Muskoka Lakes Township say a motorcyclist has died following a crash on Saturday.
-
Collingwood man raises money for mental health on Cross-country journey
Braden Usher is taking part in the Ride Across Canada Expedition for Mental Health, an 8000 km journey that he started in Tofino, B.C., and will end in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area school support staff returning to jobs after accepting tentative deal
About 1,800 striking educational support workers in the Halifax area have voted in favour of a deal with the province and are heading back to their jobs on Monday.
-
'It's been really dehumanizing': Calls grow for leadership review of Blaine Higgs after Policy 713 changes
From musings about an early provincial election to calls for a leadership review, Policy 713 changes have prompted turbulence in New Brunswick politics.
-
Community affected by Tantallon, N.S., wildfire calls for long-term solutions
Many of the communities that had to leave their homes in the Tantallon-area wildfire only had one way in and out of their subdivision. Now, the community of Westwood Hills is pressuring the city to fast-track more exits.
Calgary
-
Calgary travellers concerned about higher prices, less options as WestJet merges Sunwing Airlines with mainline business
Some Calgary travellers are concerned about WestJet’s plan to wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate it into its mainline business.
-
'Nervous anticipation': Flashbacks of 2013 flood in southern Alberta come every June
Every June, many Calgarians who live near the Bow and Elbow rivers start to worry.
-
One last engine run becomes a sendoff for longtime RCAF member
David Clemens could not think of a better way to send his late father off than in a Lancaster aircraft at the Bomber Command Museum of Canada.
Winnipeg
-
'Begin to heal': Manitoba community prays for loved ones who died in bus crash
Residents of Dauphin, Man., are expected to seek solace at church services today as they mourn 15 community members who died in a highway crash that also left 10 gravely injured.
-
Dauphin council to discuss possibility of public memorial for crash victims
Dauphin city council is expected to discuss whether a public memorial will be held for the victims of the Trans-Canada Highway at a meeting on Monday.
-
Winnipeg police investigating three separate Saturday stabbings
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating three separate stabbings in the city on Saturday
Vancouver
-
'They chose death and not to give in to cruelty': Vancouver Baha'i community marks grim anniversary
Sunday marked the grim 40th anniversary of the public execution of Baha'i women in Iran.
-
B.C. clinic offers cancer screenings for unattached patients
A Victoria-based clinic is trying to tackle an issue faced by many British Columbians – creating easier access to cancer screenings for unattached patients, or those without a family doctor.
-
'June-uary has arrived': Snow falls on Interior highway passes
After a month of hot, dry weather, travellers on highway passes in B.C.'s southern Interior were in for a surprise Sunday morning, as snow fell in high elevations.
Edmonton
-
'None of my neighbours know about it': Concerned citizens say not enough public awareness around proposed bylaw changes
The City of Edmonton is making a major change this year, which will dictate how the city grows and densifies in coming decades.
-
'Grateful for the rain': Wet weather helps firefighters make progress on Fort Chipewyan fire
Steady rain is helping firefighters in Alberta tackle the 73 wildfires still burning in the province, meaning hundreds of evacuees may soon be heading home.
-
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting on Saddle Lake Cree Nation
One person is dead and two others were taken to hospital after a reported shooting on Saddle Lake Cree Nation Saturday.