

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto’s former chief city planner said she entered the mayoral race because the city “needs leadership,” citing the current mayor’s response to the province’s decision to slash the size of city council almost in half.

Jennifer Keesmaat said Mayor John Tory’s response to the progressive conservative government’s bill was the final clinch that motivated her to file her nomination papers after months of thoughtful debate.

“It was very much recognition that this city needs leadership,” she told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday. “What happened with the announcement from Queen’s Park was really the last straw.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Friday that he would be reducing the number of wards in Toronto from 47 to 25. This decision divided city councilors, but ultimately led to council voting to explore legal options to prevent the legislation from going forward.

The legislation was tabled at Queen’s Park on Monday.

In response to the announcement, Tory called for a referendum on the issue, but also said there wasn’t much the city could do to prevent the province from enacting the legislation.

Keesmaat told CTV News Toronto that Tory’s call for a referendum was a “half-hearted answer.”

“I read that very differently, as did many Torontonians, which is why over the next few days you saw a mobilization of thousands of people descending on city hall in order to say stand up for this city,” she said. “This city matters. Our neighbourhoods matter. Our communities matter. Our families matter and we want to have an input in how our city and our democracy is shaped.”

“This was a dramatic move and it was a move targeted specifically at the city of Toronto and no one was standing up and saying ‘hold on a minute.’ Torontonians want to have a say in their city.”

Keesmaat served as Toronto’s chief planner from 2012 to 2017, where she helped establish Toronto’s King Street pilot project and developed a 25-year transit plan for the city. After she left her position as chief planner, she became the CEO of Creative Housing Society, a public-private partnership established to create affordable rental housing in Toronto and Vancouver.

She also spearheaded a podcast called “Invisible City” that focused on issues of urban development and city building.

Keesmaat says she hopes to bring “bold” and “creative” ideas to city hall, focusing on transit, affordable housing, public safety, and leadership.

“I believe there is an opportunity in this city to embrace bold, innovative ideas. I am going to show that in my campaign. That we can, in fact. think outside of the box. That we can be creative.”

She described her campaign strategy as a “tent, with lots of people,” with a goal to “work across boundaries that have sometimes divided us as a city.”

A spokesperson for Tory’s campaign said that the mayor has already delivered on some of the issues Keesmaat is campaigning on.

While speaking with CP24 on Tuesday, Tory’s campaign co-chair Vic Gupta called her claim that the city needs leadership “sloganeering.”

“We know that affordability is a real issue in this city,” he said. “This mayor has delivered four successive budgets with limited tax increases at the rate of inflation or less. We know that transit is a big issue and we for the first time ever have a network transit plan and Mayor Tory has secured $9 billion in funding from the other levels of government. That is true leadership.”

There are 34 candidates vying for the position of mayor come Oct. 22, but Keesmaat is Tory’s only high-profile opposition.

-With files from CTV News Toronto's Janice Golding