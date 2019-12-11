TORONTO -- Kawhi Leonard got his 2019 NBA championship ring in downtown Toronto Wednesday night as the Los Angeles Clippers visited the Raptors.

This was the first appearance in Toronto by the former Raptors star since he led the team to its first championship in franchise history in June.

Before the game, Leonard said he expexted the crowd would boo him upon his return to the city, but the reaction was quite the opposite.

Fans inside Scotiabank Arena gave the finals MVP a standing ovation as he hit the floor and began shaking hands with his former teammates. Point guard and Raptors veteran Kyle Lowry had the honour of presenting Leonard with the ring, in an understated ceremony at centre court.

The Raptors opened their 2019-2020 season at home on Oct. 22. The largest championship ring in NBA history was handed out to the Raptors players, coaches and front office staff during a pregame ceremony.

During the ceremony, fans watched as a championship banner was unveiled from the rafters after the rings were handed out.

The defending champions started their new season with a few changes to the roster.

About a month after leading the Raptors to their first NBA title in franchise history, Leonard signed with the Clippers as a free agent, as did Danny Green with the Lakers.

At the time, tribute videos, murals and billboards were made in the wake of Leonard’s departure across Canada. As well, he received a warm welcome during a pre-season game in Vancouver.

Speaking on the court on before the game Wednesday, Leonard reflected on his time in Toronto and said he had flashbacks while driving back to Scotiabank Arena.

“Obviously it was different here – playing for a whole country, they are all going for this one team – the ride was fun,” he said. “I had a great time last year with the coaching staff, front office and the players.”

“It was a great experience.”

Leonard also took a moment to thank the fans in Toronto and all across the country.

“They were amazing last year, they rolled with us through the ups and downs. We were down every series pretty much, except the championship and they stuck through it with us and they brought great energy to every game and they helped us.”

Nurse on facing Kawhi: ‘We better be sharp tonight’

Speaking before tipoff, head coach Nick Nurse said the Raptors have to be “sharp” in order to beat Leonard, in light of their 1-2 record over the last three games.

“We’ll give him his ring, we’ll shake his hand, hopefully maybe even give him a big hug when we see him and then when the ball goes up, you know the reality is we got to get to playing and do everything we can to beat a great basketball team,” Nurse said.

“We better be sharp tonight, you know? And we haven’t been very sharp here in the last couple games. So, we’re going to need to be sharp or it’s not going to be much of a game that everybody’s excited to see.”

And that excitement is being felt across the city. Billboards reading “Board man gets his ring,” “Fun Guy in town” and “Thank you Toronto” were put up overnight ahead of the NBA superstar’s return.

A couple more Kawhi billboards, these ones from the Raptors, at Scotiabank Arena and BMO Field. pic.twitter.com/CpCQyr0bq2 — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 11, 2019

On Twitter, the Raptors welcomed back Leonard with a video montage ahead of Wednesday night’s game. Toronto Mayor John Tory also welcomed Leonard back to the city on Twitter Wednesday morning.