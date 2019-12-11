TORONTO -- Kawhi Leonard says he is expecting more boos than cheers as he steps back onto the court in downtown Toronto for the first time since the Raptors championship run.

“I mean there will be some cheers, but definitely more boos because they want to win the game,” he said on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers tipping off against the Toronto Raptors.

“They aren’t going to be cheering for a player on the opposing team. They are still rooting for the Raptors.”

The Clippers will square off against the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena Wednesday night, but just before game time, Leonard, dubbed the King of the North, will be presented with his NBA championship ring. He said he has yet to see the ring in person but thinks the photos “look nice.”

The Raptors opened their 2019-2020 season at home on Oct. 22. The largest championship ring in NBA history was handed out to the Raptors players, coaches and front office staff during a pregame ceremony.

During the ceremony, fans watched as a championship banner was unveiled from the rafters after the rings were handed out.

The defending champions started their new season with a few changes to the roster.

About a month after leading the Raptors to their first NBA title in franchise history, Leonard signed with the Clippers as a free agent, as did Danny Green with the Lakers.

At the time, tribute videos, murals and billboards were made in the wake of Leonard’s departure across Canada. As well, he received a warm welcome during a pre-season game in Vancouver.

Speaking on the court on Wednesday, Leonard reflected on his time in Toronto and said he had flashbacks while driving back to Scotiabank Arena.

“Obviously it was different here – playing for a whole country, they are all going for this one team – the ride was fun,” he said. “I had a great time last year with the coaching staff, front office and the players.”

“It was a great experience.”

Leonard also took a moment to thank the fans in Toronto and all across the country.

“They were amazing last year, they rolled with us through the ups and downs. We were down every series pretty much, except the championship and they stuck through it with us and they brought great energy to every game and they helped us.”

Nurse expects ‘amazing ovation’ for Leonard

A day before tipoff, head coach Nick Nurse said he expects “an amazing ovation” from Raptors fans as Leonard steps back onto the court at Scotiabank Arena.

“If they give him one-fifteenth of what they gave us on opening night, it’s still going to be something,” he said. “It was really amazing the night we got our (rings).”

Billboards reading “Board man gets his ring,” “Fun Guy in town” and “Thank you Toronto” were put up overnight ahead of the NBA superstar’s return.

A couple more Kawhi billboards, these ones from the Raptors, at Scotiabank Arena and BMO Field. pic.twitter.com/CpCQyr0bq2 — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 11, 2019

On Twitter, the Raptors welcomed back Leonard with a video montage ahead of Wednesday night’s game. Toronto Mayor John Tory also welcomed Leonard back to the city on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Welcome back to Toronto to a Fun Guy. Expect an outstanding standing ovation for Kawhi Leonard at the @ScotiabankArena tonight and then we'll all be cheering on the @Raptors for the win! #WeTheNorth https://t.co/WK21t9IsmD — John Tory (@JohnTory) December 11, 2019

Tipoff goes at 7 p.m.