Kadri scores with seven minutes left as Leafs beat Red Wings 4-3
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Connor Brown (centre) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings with teammates Morgan Rielly (left) and Travis Dermott (right) during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, March 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 24, 2018 10:14PM EDT
TORONTO - Nazem Kadri scored with 7:26 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night to stretch their club-record home winning streak to 13 games.
Kadri took a terrific backhand saucer pass from Patrick Marleau over the stick of sprawling Red Wings defenceman Luke Witkowski on an 2-on-1 rush before burying his 29th goal of the season to snap a 3-3 tie.
The Leafs, who split a tough two-game road trip earlier this week against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators, also tied a franchise high by picking up their 45th win.
Kasperi Kapanen, Connor Brown and William Nylander had the other goals for Toronto (45-23-7), which got 38 saves from Frederik Andersen.
Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi and Frans Nielsen replied for Detroit (27-37-11).
Jimmy Howard made 25 stops for the Red Wings, who are set to miss the playoffs for the second straight spring after making the post-season 25 years in a row.