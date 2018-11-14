

The Canadian Press





Juul Labs says it will continue selling its flavoured e-cigarette pods in Canadian convenience and vape shops, despite pulling some flavours from store shelves south of the border because they might appeal to young people.

The California-based company says in an emailed statement that all of its flavours are compliant with Canadian regulations.

The company announced Tuesday it would stop selling its mango, fruit, creme and cucumber flavoured pods to more than 90,000 retailers that sell its products in the U.S.

It said it is sensitive to concerns by U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb's remarks that flavours play an important role in driving youth appeal, and it does not want youth using its product.

The company said it understands that products that appeal to adults may also appeal to youth.

Juul did not immediately respond to why it sees a link between flavoured products and youth consumption in the States, but not in Canada.