

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Justin Trudeau is condemning the fatal shootings at two mosques in New Zealand, saying attacking people during prayers is "absolutely appalling."

In a brief statement on Twitter this morning, the prime minister said Canadians join New Zealanders and Muslim communities around the world in grieving.

At least 49 people were killed at mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers in Christchurch.

One man was arrested and charged with murder in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack.

There are unconfirmed reports that the shooter was influenced by Alexandre Bissonnette, the Laval University student convicted of killing six people at a mosque in Quebec City in January 2017.

A now-deleted Twitter account that is believed to be linked to the accused shooter shows what appears to be three assault-rifle magazines, one of which has Bissonnette's name on it.

The Quebec City mosque attacked by Bissonnette posted the following brief message: "We are following with worry the terrorist attack that occurred against two mosques in New Zealand."