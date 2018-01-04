Justin Bieber museum exhibit to open in hometown of Stratford
Justin Bieber performs “Love Yourself” and “Company” during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzellol/Invision/AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 4, 2018 11:43AM EST
STRATFORD, Ont. -- Mementoes from Justin Bieber's formative years as an aspiring Canadian singer will go on display next month at a museum exhibit in his hometown of Stratford, Ont.
"Steps to Stardom" -- a reference to the young singer's busking shows on the steps outside the local Avon Theatre -- will open at the Stratford Perth Museum in February.
Organizers worked with Bieber's grandparents, Diane and Bruce Dale, to curate a selection of items that illustrate his childhood days and rise to international fame.
Among the pieces set for display are Bieber's Grammy Award, microphones, a hockey bag, and personal letters.