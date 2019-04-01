

CTV News Toronto





Jury selection is slated to begin today for the trial of a Toronto neurosurgeon accused of killing his doctor wife.

The body of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji was found stuffed in a suitcase that was discarded in a wooded area in Kleinburg, Ont. on December 1, 2016.

Her husband of 12 years was arrested the next day.

Dr. Mohammed Shamji has been in custody since his arrest. He is facing charges of first-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains.

Police believe Fric-Shamji was murdered at her home either Nov. 30 or Dec. 1. An autopsy determined the 41-year-old died by strangulation and blunt force trauma.

The couple has three children together.

The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks.