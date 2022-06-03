Jury deliberations in Hoggard sex assault trial enter fourth day

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Queen Elizabeth II skips Platinum Jubilee church service

Members of the Royal Family attended a Friday church service honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, although the Queen herself is skipping the event at St. Paul's Cathedral in London due to difficulty getting around at age 96.

A look at the toll after 100 days of war in Ukraine

One hundred days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war has brought the world a near-daily drumbeat of gut wrenching scenes: Civilian corpses in the streets of Bucha; a blown-up theatre in Mariupol; the chaos at a Kramatorsk train station in the wake of a Russian missile strike.

Police fatally shoot Texas fugitive after family of 5 killed

A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was fatally shot by law enforcement late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton