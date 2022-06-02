Jurors to continue deliberating today in Jacob Hoggard sexual assault trial

Jurors are to resume deliberations today in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.

The jury began deliberating Tuesday afternoon after receiving detailed instructions from the judge on the legal principles it should apply in weighing the evidence.

Hoggard, the lead singer of the band Hedley, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one of sexual interference, a charge that refers to the sexual touching of someone under 16.

Prosecutors allege he violently and repeatedly raped a teenage fan and a young Ottawa woman in separate incidents in the fall of 2016.

They also allege he groped the teen after a Hedley show in Toronto in April 2016, when she was 15.

The defence contends the complainants had consensual sex with Hoggard and lied about it later to cover up their embarrassment after being rejected.

