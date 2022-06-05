Jurors in Hoggard trial to continue deliberating

Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard are set to continue reviewing testimony of one of the complainants today.

Over the last two days, the jury has asked the court to replay the bulk of the evidence given by the two complainants and by Hoggard.

That's after jurors twice indicated they were deadlocked on "some" of the counts. Deliberations began Tuesday.

Hoggard, the lead singer for the band Hedley, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one of sexual interference, a charge that refers to the sexual touching of someone under 16.

The Crown alleges he groped a teenage fan after a Hedley show in April 2016, and then violently raped her that fall after she turned 16. Prosecutors allege he also violently raped a young Ottawa woman roughly two months later.

The defence argues the groping didn't happen and the sexual encounters were consensual.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2022.