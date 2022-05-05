Jurors expected to begin hearing evidence today in sex assault trial of Jacob Hoggard

Jurors are expected to begin hearing evidence today in the sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.

The first witness is scheduled to take the stand after prosecutors present an overview of their case this morning.

Hoggard, the frontman for the rock band Hedley, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one of sexual interference, a charge that refers to the sexual touching of someone under the age of 16.

He was arrested and charged in 2018 and a preliminary hearing was held the following year.

Hoggard was originally set to face trial in January 2021 but the case was postponed on multiple occasions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw new jury trials put on hold for months.

The case involves two complainants, neither of whom can be identified under a publication ban. The identities of several witnesses are also protected under the ban.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2022.