Jurors continue deliberations in sexual assault trial of Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard

Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard arrives alongside his wife Rebekah Asselstine, for his sexual assault trial at the Toronto courthouse on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard arrives alongside his wife Rebekah Asselstine, for his sexual assault trial at the Toronto courthouse on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Jury finds Alberta men guilty of murder, manslaughter in shootings of Metis hunters

The family of two Metis hunters who were shot to death on a rural road in Alberta say they would have liked harsher convictions for the men who killed their loved ones but are satisfied those responsible will be behind bars. A jury found Anthony Bilodeau, 33, guilty of manslaughter in the death of Jacob Sansom on Tuesday and guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Maurice Cardinal, who was Sansom's uncle.

Jacob Sansom, 39, and Maurice Cardinal, 57, were shot and killed on a rural road near Glendon, Alta. on March 28, 2020.

Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month

The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.

Shanghai starts coming back to life as COVID-19 lockdown eases

Traffic, pedestrians and joggers reappeared on the streets of Shanghai on Wednesday as China's largest city began returning to normalcy amid the easing of a strict two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has drawn unusual protests over its heavy-handed implementation.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton