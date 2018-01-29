Juno Awards heading to London, Ont. for 2019 event
Alessia Cara performs at the Juno awards show, Sunday, April 2, 2017 in Ottawa. Hamilton is bidding to host the 2019 Juno Awards with an extra request: it wants to become the permanent home of the coveted Canadian music event. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 29, 2018 12:25PM EST
TORONTO -- The Juno Awards are heading to London, Ont., for next year's celebration of Canadian music.
Organizers say they've picked the southwestern Ontario city to host the televised Juno Awards and other events .
It's the first time London has welcomed the Junos.
Nearby cities like Hamilton and Toronto have hosted the event numerous times throughout its history.
This year's Junos will be hosted by Michael Buble in Vancouver on March 25.
The 48th annual Juno Awards will broadcast live from London's Budweiser Gardens on March 17, 2019.