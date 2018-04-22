

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Junction Triangle on Saturday.

The shooting occurred near Perth Avenue and Dupont Street late Saturday night.

Police say the victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre via emergency run for treatment.

The victim's current condition is not known.

The suspect has been described by police as a man between the ages of 20 and 25. He was wearing a black jacket and his hair in a bun at the time of the incident, police say.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.