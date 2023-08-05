Jump Up! Toronto Caribbean Carnival's Grand Parade happens today in city's west end
The Grand Parade, the biggest event of North America's largest carnival, takes place on Saturday in Toronto’s west end.
Toronto Caribbean Carnival’s 2023 parade will begin at 8 a.m. at the Grand Parade Central area at Exhibition Place Grounds and run westward to Dowling Avenue, and then back east along Lake Shore Boulevard West to the original starting point.
Hundreds of costumed masqueraders are set to perform in the all-day event, which also includes additional live performances, food, and drinks.
Revelers are urged to take public transit to the festivities as there will be several road closures in and around the parade route.
The Grand Parade is taking place today, and the city will be busy! There will be a number of road closures, so please plan ahead.
The TTC is adding extra subway service on Lines 1 and 2 all day Saturday, and additional streetcar service on the 509 Harbourfront and 511 Bathurst to accommodate the expected influx of passengers.
Formerly known as Caribana, Toronto’s 56th annual festival of Caribbean culture and traditions kicked off on July 11 and will conclude after a weekend of celebrations on Aug. 7. The theme of this year's festival is “Diversity and Culture Live Here."
