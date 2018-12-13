

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The case of accused serial killer Bruce McArthur will return to a Toronto courtroom this morning as a judicial pre-trial hearing continues.

McArthur is facing eight counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

Many of the murdered men had ties to the city’s gay village and had previously been reported missing.

Their dismembered remains were discovered on a property on Mallory Crescent in Toronto where McArthur stored tools for his landscaping business.

The trial date for McArthur, who previously waived his right to a preliminary inquiry, is set to begin on Jan. 6, 2020.