

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A judge is expected to rule today on the parole eligibility of two men found guilty in the first-degree murder of Toronto woman Laura Babcock.

Dellen Millard, 32, and Mark Smich, 30, were convicted in Babcock’s presumed death in December and the Crown has argued that the two, who have already been sentenced to life in prison for the 2013 murder of Ancaster man Tim Bosma, should serve the two sentences consecutively.

Consecutive sentences would mean that Smich and Millard would have to serve 50 years in prison before they would be eligible for parole. Concurrent sentences would allow them to apply for parole after 25 years.

Babcock disappeared in July 2012 and during the trial, the Crown told the court that Millard and Smich murdered the 23-year-old woman and burned her body in an incinerator because she was the odd woman out in a love triangle.

Millard’s lawyer has argued that implementing consecutive sentences “casts away the prospect of rehabilitation.”

Smich’s lawyer said his client also shouldn’t receive consecutive sentences, claiming that Millard, who he says was the lead perpetrator in both cases, manipulated Smich.

Justice Michael Code is expected to deliver his ruling today.

With files from The Canadian Press