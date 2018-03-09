

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A Toronto judge is hearing a request to have the voting period for Ontario's Progressive Conservative leadership race extended.

Lawyer Jeffrey Radnoff, who represents a disenfranchised member of the party, is asking for an injunction to prolong the race, in which online voting is scheduled to end at noon today.

Radnoff says his client, listed in legal documents as Christopher Arsenault, has not received a personal identification number, which party members need for verification purposes before they can vote.

Radnoff says his client and other members who have not been able to vote just want to be part of the party's democratic process.

Gina Brannan, a lawyer for the Progressive Conservative party, says the case should not be heard by the court because the internal complaints process has not been exhausted.

Four candidates -- former Tory legislator Christine Elliott, lawyer Caroline Mulroney, former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford, and parental rights advocate Tanya Granic Allen -- are vying to seize the reigns of Ontario's Tories following the departure of ousted former leader Patrick Brown.

A winner is to be announced on Saturday.