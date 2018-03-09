

Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A Toronto judge is mulling a request to extend the voting period for Ontario's Progressive Conservative leadership race, even as the deadline for casting online ballots has passed.

After hearing submissions Friday morning from lawyers for a disenfranchised member of the Tories and representations from the party itself, Ontario Superior Court Justice Todd Archibald said he expected to deliver a written decision by the evening. The party is currently set to announce its new leader Saturday afternoon.

The request to prolong the race for a week came from lawyer Jeffrey Radnoff, who said his client and others have not received personal identification numbers needed for verification purposes before they can vote.

"They are just regular members who paid their fees and want to be part of the democratic process," he said.

Radnoff argued that the extension was actually in the best interest of the Tories because disenfranchising "thousands" of voters could lead to questions about the legitimacy of the leader elected through the process, and subsequent legal challenges.

"There could be more problems caused if a short extension isn't provided," he said. "We're talking about one week. Just one week."

Gina Brannan, a lawyer for the Progressive Conservative party, told the judge the sudden January resignation of former Tory leader Patrick Brown, which came months before a spring election, had created an unprecedented situation that made the contracted leadership race necessary.

Brannan said the longer the party waits to select a new leader, the greater the danger it suffers "irreparable harm," scuttling chances for the Tories to win the June 7 election. She acknowledged that the online system wasn't perfect but added that no system to select a leader ever is.

"At some point you have to draw a line in sand," she said. "This can't be the neverending story ... or we'll never pick a leader."

She also raised questions about the timing of the injunction and said the party's own internal complaints process had not been exhausted.

"I ask you to draw an inference that there is some sort of mischief afoot," she said. "We have rules, there is a process ... I am a great believer of following process before you run to the courts."

The party decided against prolonging the race late Wednesday, saying that doing so would contravene its constitution. It also noted that it had previously extended registration and voting deadlines.

The chair of the party's leadership election organizing committee, Hartley Lefton, testified in court in defence of the Tories' voting process.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, he said, 71,402 party members had been verified. As of the close of balloting at noon Friday, 64,053 members had voted, the party confirmed.

"These numbers represent an all-time high for the PC party. It's not even close," Lefton said in court.

Lefton also said $1.5 million had already been spent on the leadership race -- $250,000 specifically on the leadership results announcement set for Saturday -- and noted that the party would incur additional costs if the voting period was extended.

Four candidates -- former Tory legislator Christine Elliott, lawyer Caroline Mulroney, former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford, and parental rights advocate Tanya Granic Allen -- are competing to helm Ontario's Tories.

All candidates have raised the alarm in recent days over the voting process.

Ford, Mulroney and Granic Allen have pushed for the party to extend the leadership race by a week in order to ensure all members can participate. And Ford in particular has alleged party "elites" were handpicking those who would be able to cast a ballot in the leadership race.

Party executives have not responded to requests for comment on Ford's allegations but have previously said they were aware of concerns over delays in getting members the documents they need to vote.