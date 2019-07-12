

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard has arrived at court holding hands with his wife, as he waits to learn whether the sex assault case against him will go to trial.

The 35-year-old returned to the Old City Hall Courthouse this morning for the final day of his two-day preliminary hearing.

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference.

On Thursday, a request by Hoggard through his lawyer to have his case heard by a jury if it goes to trial was accepted by the judge.

Hoggard was arrested by Toronto police last summer.

The charges relate to three separate incidents involving a girl under the age of 16 and a woman that took place in the Toronto area back in 2016, police allege.

Jacob Hoggard is seen in this photo released by Toronto police last summer. (Toronto police)

Prior to the charges being laid against the musician, allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him online. At the time, Hedley went on an indefinite hiatus.

While denying ever engaging in non-consensual sexual behaviour, Hoggard previously stated publicly that he had acted in a way that objectified women

Picture: Jacob Hoggard, lead singer of Hedley, performs in Toronto on October 2, 2014.

Hoggard arrived at the downtown Toronto courthouse just before 10 a.m. on Thursday. He was seen walking in the building with his wife, Canadian actress Rebekah Asselstine.

The preliminary hearing, which will determine whether or not the case goes to trial, will continue on Friday.

There is a publication ban on any evidence presented at the hearing.

Hoggard first shot to fame after placing third on the 2004 season of singing show Canadian Idol.