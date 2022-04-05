Judge sentences Ont. man who killed partner and two children to life in prison

A man who viciously attacked and killed a mother and two of her children east of Toronto has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

A judge called Cory Fenn's actions "horrific" as he delivered the sentence in an Oshawa, Ont., court on Tuesday.

Fenn was found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder in the 2018 deaths of his on-again, off-again girlfriend Krassimira Pejcinovski, and her children Roy, 14, and Venellia, 13, in Ajax, Ont.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory lifetime sentence with a minimum 10 years before parole eligibility.

Justice Howard Leibowich imposed the parole ineligibility periods for the murders of Pejcinovski and Roy to be served concurrently. He reserved judgment on the sentence for the murder of Venellia until the Supreme Court of Canada decides on the constitutionality of imposing periods of parole ineligibility for multiple murders.

"Mr Fenn's actions destroyed the family and caused considerable harm to the community," Leibowich said in court.

The Crown had sought a sentence of 72 years before Fenn could apply for parole, while Fenn noted 10 years would be "perfect."

Fenn lived in the basement of Pejcinovski's home and the two had an on-again, off-again relationship the judge described as "toxic."

On March 14, 2018, Fenn stabbed Pejcinovski to death.

He went on to attack Roy, who was asleep in his mother's bed after a night playing video games. Fenn, a large man who had been on steroids, beat and then strangled the boy, court heard.

Fenn later attacked Venellia when the girl went to check on her mother. He beat the teen then stabbed her repeatedly with a butter knife.

Pejcinovski's boss worried about her and came to the home. Sherry Robinson testified she noticed blood on Fenn's arm when he answered the door. She demanded to see Pejcinovski, but Fenn said she was asleep. Robinson left and called police.

Fenn bolted before police arrived, but officers eventually tracked him down in a shed at another ex's place.

Fenn told police after his arrest that he was in a state of cocaine psychosis at the time after a five-day coke binge. The judge didn't buy it.

Leibowich also did not accept the Crown's proposed motive that Fenn killed Pejcinovski after a breakup.

Rather, the judge said Fenn's own words were likely the closest court will hear about a motive - he was fed up with Pejcinovski's constant badgering about being with another woman and he "had enough of that."

Fenn fired his lawyer before trial and did not call a defence, although a court-appointed lawyer made closing submissions for him.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2022.