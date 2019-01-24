

Colin Perkel, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A judge was out of line when he ordered lawyers to donate some of the legal fees owed them for negotiating a class-action settlement to charity, Ontario's top court ruled on Thursday.

In its decision, the Ontario Court of Appeal found that Superior Court Justice Paul Perell had mishandled the fee issue and set aside his order.

"(Perell) was not permitted to modify unilaterally the terms of a negotiated settlement without the consent of the parties," the Appeal Court said. "We set aside (his) order on the basis that the donation error permeated his entire decision."

The lawsuit in question began in August 2015 on behalf about 4,500 former students who made serious allegations of physical, sexual and emotional abuse while attending three Ontario schools for the deaf between 1938 and 2016. The proceeding, which sought $325 million from the provincial government, was certified on consent as a class action one year later, and a pre-trial settlement reached in November 2017.

Under the settlement, the province agreed to set up a $15-million fund to compensate the victims. The deal called for lawyers acting for the plaintiffs to get up to 25 per cent -- $3.75 million -- of the settlement money.

In May last year, Perell called the settlement "disappointing" because only 10 per cent of the class members -- only those who were sexually or physically abused -- were entitled to payouts of up to $45,000 each. Nevertheless, he approved the deal as a better option than a trial.

Perell also expressed unhappiness with the lawyers' request for $3.75 million in legal fees, saying the amount was neither fair nor reasonable in light of the overall settlement.

As a result and without hearing further from those involved, Perell approved the $3.75 million in fees -- but only on the condition that the lawyers donate $1.5 million to a charity for the deaf. He also stipulated that the $2.25 million balance would be cut if any money was left in the fund after victims were paid compensation.

"The outcome maintains the honour of the profession," Perell said.

In appealing the decision, the lawyers argued Perell had effectively rewritten the settlement unilaterally. They asked for approval of the full $3.75 million in fees.

The higher court agreed. Perell, the panel said, had every right to express concerns about the fees, but not to simply change the deal.

"By requiring class counsel, without the parties' input or consent, to donate part of its fees to a designated charity, (Perell) inserted into the settlement agreement a material condition not agreed to by the parties," the Appeal Court said. "The appropriate course of action would have been for him to allow the parties an opportunity to make submissions and, if they desired to do so, agree to change the terms of the settlement."

The Appeal Court declined to rule on what fees would be appropriate. Instead, it ordered another Superior Court justice to make that decision.

"The consideration of whether the fees proposed in the circumstances of this case are fair and reasonable involves the analysis of myriad factors," the Appeal Court said. "It is neither appropriate nor feasible for us to hear the detailed submissions that would be required to carry out that analysis in this case."

Lawyer Kirk Baert, with Toronto-based Koskie Minskie that pursued the class action, called the ruling important.

"(It) once again confirms that judges ought not to make decisions based on facts, evidence and law that were not before the judge or that were not the subject of oral submissions from the parties," Baert said.

Separately, the Ontario Court of Appeal set aside two of Perell's orders last month on the basis that he overstepped his mark by making serious misconduct findings without first hearing from the affected party.