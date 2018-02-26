

The Canadian Press





Two men convicted of murdering a young Toronto woman have been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years, which they will serve on top of existing life sentences for another murder.

A jury found Dellen Millard and Mark Smich guilty of first-degree murder in the presumed death of Laura Babcock, who went missing more than five years ago and whose body has not been found.

Muffled cheers were heard in the Toronto courtroom as Justice Michael Code read his decision.

Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., were previously convicted of murdering a Hamilton man and burning his body in an animal incinerator.

First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 25 years.