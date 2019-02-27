

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





Toronto FC has come to terms with star striker Jozy Altidore on a new long-term contract, according to a source.

The deal is expected to be finalized Wednesday. The 29-year Altidore's existing contract expires at the end of the 2019 season.

The MLS club needed some good news after exiting 5-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 tie Tuesday with Panama's Club Atletico Independiente de la Chorrera in CONCACAF Champions League round-of-16 play.

Toronto failed to lock up Italian star Sebastian Giovinco, who moved to Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal FC after a contract impasse. Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez also left for greener grass, joining a club in Qatar.

Toronto is also looking to move Dutch defender Gregory van der Wiel after a training camp altercation with head coach Greg Vanney.

Altidore, currently returning from ankle surgery, has 52 goals and 16 assists in 99 regular-season and playoff games for Toronto. The U.S. international, who made US$5 million last season, had 11 goals and one assist last year in a campaign limited to 17 regular-season and playoff games due to injury.

Altidore has made no secret of his affection of Toronto. But last October he did not seem certain about where his future lay,

"It's not in my hands, man," he said at the time. "I think I've tried to show every night I've stepped on this field at BMO (Field) since 2015 when I arrived to give everything I could all the time. I've tried to play for the fans, for my family, for everybody who's followed this club from Day 1.

"I've done what I can at this point. If my future isn't here, then like I said before it's been nothing but a pleasure. And I want to thank all the fans for all the support throughout the years and all the best in the future and go from there."

Altidore, who started his MLS career with the MetroStars (now New York Red Bulls), moved to Europe in 2008. He came to Toronto in 2015 in a transfer from England's Sunderland.

Captain Michael Bradley's contract also expires at the end of the season. He has said any developments will be kept in-house to avoid distractions.

Toronto has struck a deal to bring in Spanish attacking midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo in March as a DP.