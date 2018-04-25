

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The president of the Jordanian Canadian Society says a Jordanian citizen killed in the van attack in North York on Monday was visiting Canada with his wife and had just arrived in the city last week.

Harry Malawi, the president of the organization, confirmed Munir Abed Alnajjar was among 10 killed when the driver of a Ryder rental van plowed down pedestrians along a 2.2-kilometre stretch of Yonge Street, near Finch Avenue, on Monday afternoon.

Malawi said Alnajjar and his wife planned to be in Canada for about a month.

Alnajjar’s son, Malawi said, is a Canadian citizen who has lived in the country for many years and is the director of the Canadian Arab Orchestra.

“We strongly condemn this barbaric senseless killing of innocent lives and we stand united as Canadians in the face of tragedies and extremists,” Malawi said in a written statement released Wednesday.

Friends and family have identified three other victims in the deadly attackas Anne Marie D’Amico, Chul Min ‘Eddie’ Kang and Dorothy Sewell.

D’Amico, who worked at investment management company Invesco, was remembered by family and friends as a dedicated volunteer and student leader who “embodied the definition of altruism.”

A friend and co-worker said Kang, who was employed at Copacabana Brazilian Steakhouse downtown, had a

passion for cooking.”

In a Facebook post, the grandson of 80-year-old Sewell described his grandmother as an avid sports fan who was the “best nan anyone could have asked for.”

Fourteen others were injured following the attack and police have not confirmed the identities of any of the victims.

On Tuesday, suspect Alek Minassian, appeared in court, where he was formally charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder. Police said Tuesday that he will likely face an additional attempted murder charge.

Meanwhile, a memorial for the victims continues to grow at Olive Square, near the area where the victims were struck.

Community members have flooded the memorial with flowers and messages of condolences written in multiple different languages.

Mayor John Tory said Wednesday the city will be holding a vigil for the victims at Mel Lastman Square on Sunday night.