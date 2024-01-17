Peterson loses bid to appeal social media training in Ontario's top court
Ontario's highest court has rejected Jordan Peterson's appeal of the recent decision that he take social media training after some of his online comments were found to be of a “demeaning” nature.
In a brief decision released Tuesday, a three-judge panel gave no reasons for their decision other than that it had reviewed a motion by Peterson to file new evidence to the court, but rejected it.
Peterson was ordered to pay $5,000 in costs to the College of Psychologists of Ontario.
Last August, divisional court Justice Paul Schabas upheld the college's order that Peterson take a course in professionalism in communications, finding that the move was “not disciplinary and does not prevent Dr. Peterson from expressing himself on controversial topics."
Peterson had said his statements were not made in his capacity as a clinical psychologist, but instead were "off-duty opinions" – an argument the court rejected.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
"Dr. Peterson sees himself functioning as a clinical psychologist 'in the broad public space' where he claims to be helping 'millions of people,'" Schabas wrote.
"Peterson cannot have it both ways: he cannot speak as a member of a regulated profession without taking responsibility for the risk of harm that flows from him speaking in that trusted capacity."
On Wednesday morning, Peterson shared a statement disavowing the decision to X, formerly Twitter.
"A higher court in Canada has ruled that the Ontario College of Psychologists indeed has the right to sentence me to re-education camp. There are no other legal avenues open to me now," Petersen wrote. "It's capitulate to the petty bureaucrats and the addle-pated woke mob or lose my professional licence."
Peterson, a retired University of Toronto psychology professor, rose to prominence through his polarizing YouTube videos critiquing liberal culture and the release of his successful self-help book, "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos."
With files from The Canadian Press. More to come...
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING King Charles has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate: Buckingham Palace
King Charles has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday, adding that the condition was benign and he would attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.
DEVELOPING Record number of invasive strep A infections reported in Canada, 6 children dead in Ontario
Canada's public health agency has logged a record number of potentially deadly strep A infections, particularly in children under the age of 15.
Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket bought in Alberta
Someone in Alberta, outside of Edmonton and Calgary, is waking up $70 million richer on Wednesday.
BREAKING B.C. snow day: Here's which schools are open and closed in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island
Schools and universities across British Columbia's South Coast have declared a 'snow day' Wednesday as winter weather continues to cause havoc on roads throughout the region.
Princess of Wales in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has been admitted for a hospital stay of up to two weeks following planned abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace has said.
New dental care plan leaves out 4.4 million uninsured Canadians: report
As the federal government's national dental insurance program continues to roll out, a new report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives argues that the plan leaves too many Canadians without coverage and need an additional $1.45 billion in funding.
WATCH LIVE House ethics committee meeting to discuss Trudeau's Jamaica vacation
Members of the House ethics committee is meeting this morning to discuss the prime minister's December holiday trip to Jamaica. Emergency committee hearings can be called, if at least four members request it.
Kenya doomsday cult leader, 30 others face charges of murdering 191 children; more charges to follow
Doomsday cult leader Paul Mackenzie and 30 of his followers were presented in a Kenyan court in the coastal town of Malindi on Wednesday to face charges of murdering 191 children.
Hulk Hogan rescues teenage girl trapped in car crash using a pen to puncture airbag
Retired wrestler Hulk Hogan and a friend rescued a teenage girl who was trapped in an overturned vehicle after a crash in Florida, according to Hogan's social media posts.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Man dies after fall on Quebec ski hill; second skiing fatality in 4 days
A man is dead after he fell at a ski hill in Quebec's Laurentians region, the second person to die on the slopes in less than a week in the province.
-
Q&A: French language minister defends new regulations for Quebec storefronts
Quebec's minister of the French language, Jean-François Roberge, joined CTV News Montreal to explain the new regulations for commercial signs and to respond to concerns about the cost associated with these new rules being passed onto businesses.
-
Sante Quebec CEO search gets underway
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube is expected to launch a call for candidates to fill the position of president and CEO of the new Sante Quebec agency.
London
-
Stabbing in London leads to charges, non-life-threatening injuries for victim
Around 10 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a 9-1-1 call that a man had been stabbed in an apartment building in the 100 block of Baseline Road west near Wharncliffe Road south.
-
Extreme cold warning comes to an end, bitter temperatures still in the forecast
An extreme cold warning remains in effect as 'bitterly cold temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills' will send the London region plunging into a deep freeze on Wednesday.
-
'This is truly a dream come true': London, Ont. man wins $152K jackpot
A husband and father from London is still in shock after winning a jackpot worth more than $152,000 earlier this month.
Kitchener
-
'Going to be one of the best summers': A first look at The Boathouse redevelopment in Kitchener
Following construction delays, redevelopment work is underway on The Boathouse in Kitchener.
-
Strangers step up to help man living in a truck with his dogs
A man, who has been living in a truck in a Waterloo parking lot, got some unexpected help from a group of strangers.
-
Southwestern Ontario under extreme cold warning
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for much of southwestern Ontario, including Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Highway 11 closed from North Bay to Cobalt due to crash
Highway 11 is closed between 11B to Cobalt, Temiskaming Shores and Thibeault Hill in North Bay on Wednesday following a crash, Ontario 511 said in a Tweet at 9 a.m.
-
One winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was one winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $70 million draw.
-
Weather alerts due to snow squalls continue for third day in the northeast
The lake effect snow is continuing to create weather alerts in northeastern Ontario for the third day in a row and some have been extended to Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Passenger dies after being found on OC Transpo bus Wednesday morning
In a statement to CTV news Ottawa, Transit Services General Manager Renee Amilcar says a driver discovered an individual on the bus as it returned to the St. Laurent bus garage at approximately 1 a.m.
-
'All our dreams are gone': Ottawa couple scammed out of $177k
An Ottawa couple is sharing their story of falling prey to fraudsters pushing phony investments to try and help others avoid the same fate.
-
Coldest stretch of winter begins in Ottawa as it feels like -21 degrees
Ottawa’s cold snap has reached the coldest temperatures of the week, with cold temperatures to continue through the weekend.
Windsor
-
Windsor police inspector charged with discreditable conduct
A Windsor police inspector has been charged with discreditable conduct under the Ontario Police Services Act.
-
Weapons seized from commercial vehicle at Ambassador Bridge
A traveler has been refused entry into Canada after a seizure at the Ambassador Bridge.
-
'Bittersweet moment': widow wins $100,000 a few months after husband’s death
An 81-year-old Chatham woman says winning $100,000 a few months after her husband’s death is a “bittersweet moment.”
Barrie
-
Three-vehicle crash in Clearview sends one to GTA hospital
A collision occurred between three vehicles on Highway 26 at around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
-
Candlelight vigil planned for missing Alliston man as family's concern mounts
The family of an Alliston man missing for five days is appealing to the public for help in their search to find him.
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
Atlantic
-
'It's like a bomb in their chest': N.B. woman heads to Montreal to reduce her risk of breast cancer a second time
A New Brunswick woman is going to Montreal to reduce her risk of breast cancer a second time.
-
Chase the Ace jackpot in New Brunswick still up for grabs
Despite going on for 47 weeks, the Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick still lives on.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Record number of invasive strep A infections reported in Canada, 6 children dead in Ontario
Canada's public health agency has logged a record number of potentially deadly strep A infections, particularly in children under the age of 15.
Calgary
-
Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket bought in Alberta
Someone in Alberta, outside of Edmonton and Calgary, is waking up $70 million richer on Wednesday.
-
Calgary digging out of latest storm, more snow expected Wednesday
The City of Calgary says crews are focusing on the city's busiest roads, clearing them of snow and making it safe for commuters on Wednesday.
-
Woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school, police say
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."
Winnipeg
-
Crash involving school bus, semi closes Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba
A crash involving a school bus carrying students and a semi has closed traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway just outside of Winnipeg on Wednesday morning.
-
Man wanted on warrants arrested while changing tire during extreme cold: RCMP
An attempt by an RCMP officer to help a driver on the side of the road in the winter ended with an arrest of a Manitoba man for drug trafficking on Monday.
-
These 'udderly' adorable Highland cows are stealing the spotlight in Manitoba
The cows at Highland Bullrush Acres in Manitoba's Interlake region are 'udderly' adorable' – a part of a heritage breed of cattle 'moo-ving' up in popularity right now thanks in part to TikTok.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. snow day: Here's which schools are open and closed in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island
Schools and universities across British Columbia's South Coast have declared a 'snow day' Wednesday as winter weather continues to cause havoc on roads throughout the region.
-
Dozens of flights cancelled as snowstorm hits Vancouver
Vancouver International Airport is urging would-be travellers to check their flight status as a snowstorm descends on the region Wednesday.
-
4 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in B.C. Interior
Four people are dead and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash Tuesday in the British Columbia Interior.
Edmonton
-
Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket bought in Alberta
Someone in Alberta, outside of Edmonton and Calgary, is waking up $70 million richer on Wednesday.
-
Oilers rally to beat Leafs 4-2, stretch streak to 11 wins in a row
The streak has survived another tough test.
-
New dental care plan leaves out 4.4 million uninsured Canadians: report
As the federal government's national dental insurance program continues to roll out, a new report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives argues that the plan leaves too many Canadians without coverage and need an additional $1.45 billion in funding.