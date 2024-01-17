Peterson loses bid to appeal social media training in Ontario's top court

Ontario's highest court has rejected Jordan Peterson's appeal of the recent decision that he take social media training after some of his online comments were found to be of a “demeaning” nature.

In a brief decision released Tuesday, a three-judge panel gave no reasons for their decision other than that it had reviewed a motion by Peterson to file new evidence to the court, but rejected it.

Peterson was ordered to pay $5,000 in costs to the College of Psychologists of Ontario.

Last August, divisional court Justice Paul Schabas upheld the college's order that Peterson take a course in professionalism in communications, finding that the move was “not disciplinary and does not prevent Dr. Peterson from expressing himself on controversial topics."

Peterson had said his statements were not made in his capacity as a clinical psychologist, but instead were "off-duty opinions" – an argument the court rejected.

"Dr. Peterson sees himself functioning as a clinical psychologist 'in the broad public space' where he claims to be helping 'millions of people,'" Schabas wrote.

"Peterson cannot have it both ways: he cannot speak as a member of a regulated profession without taking responsibility for the risk of harm that flows from him speaking in that trusted capacity."

On Wednesday morning, Peterson shared a statement disavowing the decision to X, formerly Twitter.

"A higher court in Canada has ruled that the Ontario College of Psychologists indeed has the right to sentence me to re-education camp. There are no other legal avenues open to me now," Petersen wrote. "It's capitulate to the petty bureaucrats and the addle-pated woke mob or lose my professional licence."

Peterson, a retired University of Toronto psychology professor, rose to prominence through his polarizing YouTube videos critiquing liberal culture and the release of his successful self-help book, "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos."

With files from The Canadian Press. More to come...