John Tory works his final day as Toronto's mayor

Final report from Emergencies Act inquiry being released today

Today, the Public Order Emergency Commission's final report on the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act is being made public. Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair is set to table the report in the House of Commons at noon, at which time it will become public.

  • Geneva museum returns sacred objects to Haudenosaunee Confederacy

    A museum in Switzerland has returned two sacred objects that were taken without consent nearly two centuries ago from the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) confederacy this month. The Haudenosaunee External Relations Committee asked the Geneva Museum of Ethnography (MEG) to return a mask and rattle that were displayed in the museum's 'Archive of Human Diversity' exhibit.

    MEG director Carine Ayele Durand presents a cornhusk doll to Kanien'keha:ka (Mohawk) Kenneth Deer in Geneva, Switzerland. The museum returned two sacred objects to the Haudenosaunee Confederacy in February as the museum works to repatriate items to Indigenous groups. SOURCE: MEG Museum, C.Cosenza, S.Maye, E.Coronado

  • Hydro-Quebec allegedly violated the Environmental Quality Act

    Hydro-Quebec is facing seven charges for violating the Environmental Quality Act in a 120-kilovolt (kV) transmission line project in the Laurentians. The Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) served seven statements of offence on the Crown corporation last December, following an investigation conducted by the Environment and Climate Change Ministry (MELCCFP) over the past few years.

