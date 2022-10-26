John Tory to make Toronto housing announcement today

Mayor John Tory is set to make a housing announcement at Toronto City Hall this morning just days after handily winning a third term in office.

Following his election night victory Monday, Tory vowed to make housing a priority in his next term.

He said at the end of the next four years he would like to look back and be able to see that much more affordable and supportive housing had been built.

“I will push forward starting as soon as this week with measures that are going to get more housing built faster,” Tory told CP24 Tuesday morning.

He will have more tools at his disposal to do so going into his next term. Ontario Premier Doug Ford has granted the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa strong mayor powers specifically with a mind to moving housing development ahead.

Those powers give the mayor a veto to override council on matters of provincial priority, the ability to hire and fire department heads, appoint a city manager and to create new departments.

The province also announced sweeping changes on Tuesday that will override municipal zoning laws in some situations to allow for more construction as they aim to build 1.5 million homes over the next decade.