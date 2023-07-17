John Tory robocalls voters in support of Ontario PC candidate in Scarborough riding

With a provincial byelection just 10 days away, former Toronto mayor John Tory is making robocalls supporting Gary Crawford in the Toronto-area riding of Scarborough-Guildwood.

“Hi, this is John Tory calling on behalf of Gary Crawford, Ontario PC candidate for Scarborough-Guildwood,” Tory can be heard saying in the automated call, in a clip obtained by CTV News Toronto, before providing a phone number and email address on how to contact the campaign office.

Tory then urges potential voters to cast their vote for Crawford, saying he is a “hard working” and “responsible” city councillor who could be a “valued” provincial representative for the ward.

“He’s a city builder, and he’s always the champion for the people of Scarborough and Toronto,” Tory continued. “Please vote for Gary Crawford, for he can be a strong voice for Scarborough at Queen’s Park.”

The provincial byelection has been called for July 27 in the east Toronto riding to see who will take over former Liberal MPP Mitzie Hunter’s seat since she resigned in May to run for mayor of Toronto.

Crawford currently represents Ward 20, Scarborough Southwest, and has been councillor for the ward since 2010. Crawford also serves as the city’s Budget chair.

The Liberals have held the riding since 2007, with Hunter representing Scarborough-Guildwood from 2013 up until her recent resignation.

As the PC Party vies for Crawford to take over the seat, president of the Scarborough Business Association Andrea Hazell will be hoping to take it back for the Liberals while Thadsha Navaneethan runs as the NDP candidate.

Outside of Scarborough-Guildwood, there is another contest for the Ottawa-area seat of Kanata-Carleton after former cabinet minister Merrilee Fullerton resigned.

With files from Katherine DeClerq