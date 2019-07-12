

David Friend, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Jessie Reyez says her recent injury has turned out to be a herniated disc in her lower spine.

The Toronto singer, who pulled out of Ottawa RBC Bluesfest last week, posted a social media update on Thursday about her health.

Reyez says the problem came to light after consulting with multiple doctors and undergoing an MRI a couple days ago.

"Doctors told me that wear and tear from prior activities is what probably aggravated the disc and on this particular show my back just gave out," she wrote.

She says the severe inflammation is having an impact on other muscles and nerves.

Reyez, who became a radio favourite with her single "Figures" and co-wrote Calvin Harris' "Promises" which features Sam Smith, is known for her rambunctious concerts where she often crowd surfs, climbs the speakers and bounces around the stage.

"If you've ever seen one of my live shows you know I put my body through a lot to give you guys the best show possible," she wrote in the Instagram post, which was accompanied by a photo of her undergoing therapy for the injury.

It all started in June when the two-time Juno Award winner shared a photo from the Firefly Music Festival in Delaware of her frowning while sitting in the grass with a bag of ice against her leg. She wrote on Instagram, "busted my knee giving my guitar away today."

"The good news is I'm getting better by the day and with proper rest and rehab all signs point to no surgery," she added in the latest update.

Reyez is booked as a headliner for the Squamish Constellation Music Festival in B.C. (July 27), followed by performances at Osheaga in Montreal (Aug. 2) and Riverfest in Elora, Ont. (Aug. 16).