

Web Staff, CTV News Toronto





The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to announce today that manager John Gibbons will not return to the team for the 2019 season, according to TSN.

The official announcement is expected to be made in the afternoon, before the Jays' final home game of the season, against the Houston Astros.

Sources indicate that the #BlueJays will announce before today’s game vs #Astros that John Gibbons will not return as manager in 2019. He will likely finish the season with the club. — Steve Phillips (@StevePhillipsGM) September 26, 2018

