Jays to announce Gibbons won't return to team for 2019 season: report
Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons watches from the dugout before the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Friday, June 23, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins may be looking to next season but manager John Gibbons is still focused on 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charlie Riedel
Web Staff, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, September 26, 2018 10:07AM EDT
The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to announce today that manager John Gibbons will not return to the team for the 2019 season, according to TSN.
The official announcement is expected to be made in the afternoon, before the Jays' final home game of the season, against the Houston Astros.
Sources indicate that the #BlueJays will announce before today’s game vs #Astros that John Gibbons will not return as manager in 2019. He will likely finish the season with the club.— Steve Phillips (@StevePhillipsGM) September 26, 2018
