

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays will open the 2019 season on March 28 against visiting Detroit.

The Jays will also mark 30 years at Rogers Centre when they host the New York Yankees on June 5, the anniversary of the first game at the ballpark then known as SkyDome.

The season starts March 20-21 in Tokyo with a series between the Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners.

The domestic Opening Day is scheduled for March 28, the earliest in MLB history excluding special season openers abroad.