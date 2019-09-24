James Franklin to return as Argos' starting quarterback
Toronto Argonauts quarterback James Franklin (2) looks to make a throw during first half CFL football action against the Montreal Alouettes in Toronto on October 20, 2018. James Franklin went home after last season and looked squarely in the mirror. The Toronto Argonauts quarterback had just endured a miserable 2018 that saw the starting job fall into his lap and then slip through his fingers. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019 3:03PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 24, 2019 3:04PM EDT
TORONTO -- James Franklin is set to return as the Toronto Argonauts' starting quarterback.
Argos head coach Corey Chamblin says Franklin will start on Saturday when Toronto (2-10) hosts the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-4).
Franklin replaced McLeod Bethel-Thompson in last week's 23-16 loss to the Calgary Stampeders. He went 12-for-16 passing for 175 yards and a touchdown in relief.
Franklin began the year as Argos' starter before suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3, opening the door for Bethel-Thompson.
On the season, Franklin is 48-of-71 passing (67.6 per cent) for 582 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.