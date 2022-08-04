Jacob Hoggard sexual assault case back before Ontario court today
Another sexual assault case involving Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is set to return to court today in northeastern Ontario.
Hoggard was charged in March with sexual assault causing bodily harm in an incident alleged to have taken place on June 25, 2016, in Kirkland Lake, Ont.
The court appearance comes as the singer is on bail awaiting sentencing for the sexual assault of an Ottawa woman.
Hoggard was found guilty in June of sexual assault causing bodily harm in an incident that took place in a Toronto hotel room in the fall of 2016.
A sentencing hearing for that case is set for early October.
Hoggard was found not guilty of the same offence against a teenage fan.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2022.
