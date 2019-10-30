QUEEN’S PARK – Ontario’s financial watchdog is warning the Progressive Conservative government that hallway health care “will get worse over the next two years” as the province’s population continues to age.

A new report by the Financial Accountability Officer (FAO) Peter Weltman examines the impact of long-term care beds on health care network and found that the provincial investment in long-term care failed to keep up with the growing number of elderly patients over the last decade.

Between 2011 and 2018, the number of long-term care beds increased by just 0.8 per cent -- from 78,053 to 78,664 -- while the number of patients aged 75 and above grew by 20 per cent -- from 876,886 to 1,053,097.

During that time the waitlist for a long-term care bed jumped from 99 days to 152 days.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province is trying to tackle the backlog by creating 30,000 new long-term beds over the next 10 years, including 15,000 beds over the next five years.

“I take the FAO report very seriously,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

However the report also warns that the situation will continue to worsen over the next two years, with the number of the people on the waitlist growing from 36,900 to 40,200 by the year 2020-2021.

The report suggests that in order to keep the waitlist at 36,900 people, the province will need to create an additional 55,000 new long-term care beds by the year 2033-2034.

Elliott acknowledged that the province’s “senior population is growing rapidly,” but says the government would have to reassess the situation in “five to 10 years” and adjust accordingly.

Hallway health care 'will get worse'

Weltman’s report notes that the wait time for a long-term care bed is a “significant contributor” to hallway health care in Ontario -- patients waiting for a long-term care bed often occupy a hospital bed, which leads to a backlog in the emergency room.

The FAO warns that as the waitlist continues to grow for a long-term care bed, the effects on hallway health care could be drastic.

“In the absence of other health sector changes, the problem of hallway health care will get worse over the next two years,” the report states.

Elliott says the ongoing problem is one of the reasons her government invested in “reactivation care centers” to treat patients who no longer need acute care, but are waiting to be transferred into a long-term care home or homecare.