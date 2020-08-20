TORONTO -- Students and parents in Toronto can expect a "phased start" to school bus service when kids return to the classroom next month.

The Toronto Student Transportation Group (TSTG), which provides school bus service to both the Toronto District School Board and the Toronto Catholic District School Board, sent a letter to parents last week indicating that only students with special education needs will be provided with transportation during the first week of school, which is currently scheduled for Sept. 8 to Sept. 11.

All other eligible students will be provided with transportation the following week barring a "significant driver shortage" or "other unforeseen issues related to COVID-19," the letter read.

"Given continued school bus driver shortages across the province, this staggered approach provides TSTG additional time to identify and address any potential start-up issues related to the driver shortage, and to ensure when full transportation services are in place, they are running as smoothly as possible," the letter continued .

The TSTG stated that parents will be contacted at the end of the month confirming their child's start day for school bus service.

The group noted that with the exception of medical exemptions, all students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 must wear non-medical face coverings while riding the bus.

Bus drivers will also be required to wear medical masks and/ or face shields.

Siblings and classroom cohorts will be taken into consideration for seating assignment.

The TSTG said there will be enhanced cleaning of high touch surfaces "before and after each shift, as well as in between runs."

The Ford government has earmarked $40 million in its school reopening plan to pay for additional cleaning of buses and personal protective equipment for drivers.

The precise start date for the school year has yet to be confirmed for some students in Toronto as boards scramble to finalize back-to-school plans.

Earlier this week, Carlene Jackson, the interim director of education for the Toronto District School Board, said it would take "a miracle" to get students back to school on Sept. 8.

The board has previously suggested that it is considering delaying or staggering the start of the school year.

The TDSB’s finance committee is meeting today to review three separate proposals on how to bring students back to school while also providing smaller class sizes for elementary students to allow for adequate physical distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ford government previously rejected the board's back-to-school plan, which achieved smaller class sizes and provided collectively-bargained prep time by shortening the school day for elementary students by 48 minutes.

Ford and his education minister, Stephen Lecce, refused to approve the plan on the basis that they felt it did not provide students with adequate time in the classroom.

Proposals currently being considered by the committee all include the TDSB redeploying hundreds of staff to help support smaller class sizes and spending millions on hiring new teachers.

The costs associated with each proposal vary widely and Jackson has previously noted that dipping into the board’s reserve funds could put the TDSB in a problematic financial position in the future.

To accommodate smaller class sizes, the board is also working to secure additional classroom space at various locations in the city, including libraries and community centres.