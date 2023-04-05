'It was like a nightmare': Ontario woman loses precious family photos after smartphone stolen

An Ontario woman said one minute she had her smartphone while shopping for clothes at a Mississauga mall, and then the next, it was gone.

“It was like a nightmare, it happened so quickly I didn't see anything," Amanda Khayatt, of Mississauga, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.

When Khayatt had her phone stolen last month, she said two other people in the same store said they also had their phones taken from them.

“We had heard that another lady who was in the fitting room lost her phone and it was in her pocket too," Khayatt said.

Khayatt purchased a Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe in Cloud Red three years ago, and while she is concerned about losing her phone, she is more upset that she has hundreds of precious photos and videos from family events that she never backed up, which are likely gone for good.

“Over the years I have so many pictures and videos of Christmas and Easter, and the day of my son’s graduation, and all these family memories are gone," she said.

Khayatt said backing up her smartphone was always something she knew she should do, but she never got around to it.

“I was always thinking someday I will do it and I never did. I regret it and learned this lesson a very hard way," Khayatt said.

Consumer Reports recommends using cloud storage for photos, videos and important documents, as well as backing them up on your computer or an external hard drive.

Nicholas De Leon with Consumer Reports said there are many different cloud services, but for ease of use, you may want to use the one associated with your phone.

De Leon says you should double-check your settings to make sure your photos are being automatically backed up, so you’re not disappointed if you’re phone is lost, damaged or stolen.

“It's very easy to misplace these things which is why it's important to keep all the data backed up," said De Leon.

Some cloud services may offer a certain amount of storage for free and charge once that is exceeded.

As for Khayatt, she wanted to share her story to warn others to back up their phones.

"I’m very upset. I can't explain how I feel about those pictures and videos being lost, I feel so sad," said Khayatt.

The family filed a police report with Peel Regional Police and said they will pay a reward to have the phone returned. But they've accepted it may be gone for good, and they plan to back up photos in the future so it doesn't happen again.