'It was horrible': Ontario woman says Toronto travel agency mistake ruined her dream trip to Jamaica
An Ontario woman’s plans to celebrate a milestone birthday in Jamaica were all but ruined thanks to a mistake she says was made by a Toronto travel agency.
“I was just so looking forward to this getaway and it was nothing but torture,” Joan Russell told CTV news Toronto.
Like most Ontarians, Russell said two years of rolling public health restrictions due to COVID-19 had left her feeling isolated and in need of a change of scenery.
After spending her sixtieth birthday in lockdown, Russell planned a belated celebration for herself on the white-sand beaches of Negril.
“Negril. I wanted to go to Negril,” the Vaughan, Ont. resident said she told the travel agent who booked the six-night, $2,538 trip.
A seasoned traveller, Russell said she had used travel agencies to book trips on her behalf in the past and trusted them to book accommodations to her specifications -- typically nothing less than a 4-star hotel in a quiet environment.
She had booked with this agency before and said she felt at ease ahead of crossing the destination off her “bucket list.” She said she reviewed the booking details, and felt confident all was in order ahead of the trip.
With her bags packed and spirits high, Russell touched down in Montego Bay on March 24. She boarded a coach bus headed for her destination.
Then the problems started.
She said the bus operator came around with a clipboard to check that all the passengers on board had a reservation.
“He asked for my name and said, ‘you’re not on here.’”
Confused, Russell said she was informed she did not in fact have a reservation at her hotel in Negril and was asked to get off the bus.
Russell, who suffers from anxiety, said she felt like she was having a “nervous breakdown” as a result of the startling revelation.
“Immediately, I’m in panic mode. I went from zero to 100 per cent panic,” she said.
With no seats in the busy airport, Russell said she spent the next several hours on the floor and on the phone with the travel agency in an effort to find out what had gone wrong.
Some $200 in roaming charges later, Russell said she was informed by the travel agency that they had made a mistake. She did not have a reservation at a hotel on the calm shores of Negril, but instead at a property in Montego Bay that Russell said was more known for its party atmosphere, loud music, and all-day drinking.
Disappointed, she said she tried to find a flight home and cut her losses. With none available -- and the cost to eventually switch over to her original booking far exceeding the trip’s initial budget -- Russell decided to accept her fate.
“Let’s just call it a wash. I’m just going to stay here and ride it out,” she said.
And that’s what she did for the next six days, which Russell said were far from enjoyable.
“I had hell. I didn’t enjoy a minute of this. It was torture. For me, it was not my type of setting, environment. Nothing. The days just passed and I just wanted to be back home.”
Joan Russell tries to enjoy her time in Jamaica after an alleged mistake by a Toronto travel agency derailed her vacation plans. (Supplied)
When she did return home, Russell said she contacted the travel agency to make things right.
They discussed compensation and Russell said they agreed on a dollar figure of $700 -- far less than half the value of the total trip, but enough to cover roaming charges, other expenses, and the ordeal itself.
The travel agency said they would send her the money in an e-transfer, Russell explained. She claims she has not received that money or heard from the travel agency since that conversation.
Russell has since contacted Ontario’s travel regulator, the Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO), to file a formal complaint.
In an email to CTV News Toronto, TICO said the complaint itself is in the “early stages of processing.”
“Tico is committed to completing its process which will include the requirement for the applicable travel agency to provide their position in writing to TICO and provide any supporting documentation or information requested to allow TICO to make its determination,” a spokesperson said.
Once the process is complete, Russell will receive written communication from TICO summarizing the outcome and the regulator’s position on the matter.
In the meantime, Russell said she feels victimized and wants to seek justice in the aftermath of the mix-up.
“I feel like a victim and I’m tired of feeling like a victim,” she said. “He said he was wrong, you are wrong, but you need to also no follow that up by making the consumer whole again.
“That’s what justice is: You make the person whole. You don’t take from them and give them something that they didn’t ask for.”
Royal Travels told CTV News Toronto that it has agreed to send Russell the aforementioned $700, but at time of writing, she said that no money has been received.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian satellite TV shows a Ukraine message: 'blood on your hands'
Russian satellite television menus were altered on Monday to show viewers in Moscow messages about the war in Ukraine: 'You have blood on your hands,' according to screenshots obtained by Reuters.
'Lapse in judgement': Liberal MP apologizes for joining hybrid House proceedings from washroom stall
Liberal MP Shafqat Ali has apologized after being called out by the Conservatives for participating in House of Commons proceedings virtually from a washroom stall on Friday.
Queen won't attend U.K. Parliament opening due to mobility issues
Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the opening of Parliament on Tuesday amid ongoing mobility issues.
Putin's Victory Day speech full of bluster about Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin used his country's biggest patriotic holiday Monday to again justify his war in Ukraine but did not declare even a limited victory or signal where the conflict is headed, as his forces pressed their offensive with few signs of progress.
More human remains found at Lake Mead as reservoir's water level plunges
More human remains were found at Lake Mead over the weekend, less than a week after a body in a barrel was discovered at the reservoir.
Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint
Russia's ambassador to Poland was splattered with red paint thrown at him by protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine, preventing him from paying respects on Monday at a Warsaw cemetery to Red Army soldiers who died during the Seccond World War.
American guests found dead at Sandals resort in Bahamas to be named today, police say
Authorities intend to name Monday three Americans who died last week at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas, the island nation's police commissioner said.
Construction industry faces high inflation, job action from workers
The construction industry is feeling the pressures of inflation. Statistics Canada says residential construction costs have increased 25 per cent since last year. Meanwhile, workers are also demanding higher pay to keep up with inflation.
Defence suggests complainant expressed 'sexual interest' in Jacob Hoggard in messages
Lawyers for Jacob Hoggard are suggesting a young woman expressed 'sexual interest' in the musician in messages before an incident in which she alleges he violently raped her.
Montreal
-
Experts alarmed about increased use of high-concentration cannabis in some Quebec high schools
Drug addiction specialists are warning parents about a new and strong cannabis drug available online that is increasing in popularity among Quebec high school students.
-
New antibody drug Evusheld now available to certain Quebecers to prevent COVID-19
Some Quebecers will now have access to a new antibody therapy drug from AstraZeneca intended to help prevent a COVID-19 infection for those who don't respond well to vaccines.
-
Liberals will run lawyer and former TMR mayoral candidate Michelle Setlakwe for Mont-Royal-Outremont
Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade unveiled the party's candidate for Mont-Royal-Outremont on Monday after the long-time MNA Pierre Arcand said he would not seek reelection.
London
-
No new COVID deaths reported in Middlesex-London over the weekend
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 108 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past few days and no new deaths.
-
Sarnia man charged after weapons and drugs found in vehicle
Breaking curfew has resulted in several other charges for a Sarnia, Ont. man, according to police.
-
Man charged with impaired driving after driving off escarpment: Owen Sound police
The Owen Sound Police Service say that just after 6 p.m. Friday, police received several 9-1-1 calls regarding “a truck driving off the cliff” on the upper east side of the city.
Kitchener
-
Gas prices set new record in Waterloo region
The price of gas in Waterloo region hit a new record Monday, as fuel prices continue to soar across the country.
-
Collision closes section of Hwy 403 in Brantford
In a tweet, OPP said the closure is expected to last for “an extended period of time.”
-
Officer had to swerve to avoid vehicle heading wrong way, arrests driver: Guelph police
A Guelph man has been charged with dangerous driving after police say he drove the wrong way on the road and almost hit a police cruiser.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP investigating serious head-on crash in Huntsville
Ontario Provincial Police are continuing an investigation into a serious, head-on crash that injured three people in Huntsville on Friday.
-
Motorist found asleep behind the wheel on Hwy. 17 charged with impaired driving
Impaired driving charges have been laid after two people were found asleep in a parked pickup truck May 8 on Highway 17 in Sudbury.
-
Sudbury police arrest man, seize drugs after bus depot fight
A fight at the Sudbury Ontario Northland bus depot Sunday has resulted in drug trafficking charges and the seizure of suspected cocaine, police say.
Ottawa
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa over the weekend
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 death in the city over the weekend.
-
Ontario PCs follow other major parties in announcing increase in ODSP rates
The Progressive Conservatives are following the Liberals, NDP and Greens with a new promise—which was not previously outlined in their budget—to increase financial supports for the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) by five per cent if elected.
-
Missing teen, last seen in April, known to stay in OC Transpo stations
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Windsor
-
Why carpenters in Windsor-Essex-Kent are on strike
Picket lines went up at two construction sites in Windsor Monday, after local members of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America rejected the employers latest contract offer.
-
Hilda MacDonald intends to seek re-election as Leamington’s mayor
The mayor of Leamington says she will run again this fall.
-
RNAO Lois Fairley Nursing Award honours retired nurses who stepped up during pandemic
The 15th Annual R.N.A.O. Lois Fairley Nursing Award is being given to retired nurses in Windsor-Essex who came back to the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barrie
-
ROAD CLOSURE
ROAD CLOSURE | Serious crash involving motorcycle and bicycle on Hwy 26 under investigation
Provincial police are investigating a serious collision involving a motorcycle and cyclist in Thornbury.
-
Guilty plea in 2019 stabbing death of Barrie man
Tyler Wren pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact on Monday in the 2019 stabbing death of Barrie man, Ryan Babineau.
-
Garage fire causes substantial damage to Clearview Twp home
Heavy, thick black smoke filled the air Monday morning as a fire ravaged a property in Clearview Township.
Atlantic
-
Thirty years after Westray disaster, families say justice still rare in worker deaths
Family members who lost loved ones in the Westray coal mining disaster in Nova Scotia are marking the 30th anniversary Monday at a memorial park, while continuing their calls for more criminal prosecutions of workplace deaths.
-
Son of man killed in Westray Mine disaster remembers father 30 years later
It was 30 years ago Monday when Damian Short lost his father in the tragic Westray Mine explosion in Plymouth, N.S.
-
Ukrainian boy, 16, set to arrive in Newfoundland today on plane carrying 166 refugees
A 16-year-old Ukrainian boy who left behind his family is among the 166 refugees expected to land in St. John's, N.L., Monday evening aboard a plane chartered by the provincial government.
Calgary
-
Alberta announces new $2M organ donation program
The province is hoping to improve organ and tissue donation rates in Alberta with the introduction of a new $2 million program.
-
Fire breaks out at Calgary high school, classes move online for rest of year
An investigation is underway into an early morning fire at a charter school in the southeast neighbourhood of Acadia.
-
Calgary businesses see ‘paw-tential’ in allowing pets at work
As people continue to return to in-person work at offices across Calgary, more and more employers are allowing staff to bring their pets with them.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police officer Sean Cassidy cleared of assault charge
The Winnipeg police officer accused of allegedly assaulting a man during an arrest more than five years ago has been acquitted.
-
Manitoba announces relief program for residents impacted by spring floods
The Manitoba government is providing financial assistance to people, cities, businesses and farmers that have been impacted by the spring floods this year.
-
Russian satellite TV shows a Ukraine message: 'blood on your hands'
Russian satellite television menus were altered on Monday to show viewers in Moscow messages about the war in Ukraine: 'You have blood on your hands,' according to screenshots obtained by Reuters.
Vancouver
-
The cost of fuel is so high in the province that BC Ferries is hiking its surcharge
The price of fuel climbed so high that British Columbia's ferry service provider is going to ask passengers to pay more.
-
Shooting gallery, multiple safe rooms included in Vancouver mansion listed at $22M
A Vancouver mansion comes with nearly all the amenities a would-be buyer could think of, including a shooting gallery and multiple safe rooms.
-
NEW
NEW | 4.1-magitude earthquake reported off Haida Gwaii, B.C.
A small earthquake that rattled British Columbia's north coast on Monday was lightly felt by some residents of Haida Gwaii, B.C.
Edmonton
-
Fire started by 'smoking materials' causes $1.5M in damage: EFRS
A weekend fire that caused $1.5 million in damage was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, investigators say.
-
'Memorable and much loved': Canada Permanent Building designated a historic resource
A downtown building that dates back more than a century has been designated as a historic resource by the city.
-
Garth Brooks adds second Edmonton stadium show
Brooks and his team announced a brand new opening night for Friday, June 24 at Commonwealth Stadium after tickets for his show a day later sold out in 45 minutes last week.